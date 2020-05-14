शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Encounter in Kulgam Police and security forces are on job

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम के यमरच में मुठभेड़, पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों ने की घेराबंदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 04:19 AM IST
विज्ञापन
demo pic
demo pic - फोटो : बासित जरगर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम में बुधवार देर रात आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ की खबर है। जानकारी के अनुसार कुलगाम के यमरच इलाके में एनकाउंटर शुरू हुआ है। 
विज्ञापन


पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों ने मोर्चा संभाला हुआ है और माकूल जवाब दिया जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि सुरक्षाबलों ने आसपास के इलाके की घेराबंदी कर ली है। इस बात की जानकारी कश्मीर जोन पुलिस की ओर से दी गई है। 
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir news kulgam encounter kashmir zone police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कबतक तैयार होगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन, लोगों को है इंतजार
Health & Fitness

कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार करने में अबतक कितना आगे पहुंचा देश? 

14 मई 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

घोषणाओं का पहला दिनः बिना गारंटी मिलेगा लोन, 72 लाख कर्मचारियों को ईपीएफ में राहत

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आर्थिक पैकेज को दीदी ने बताया 'जीरो' तो चिदंबरम बोले-गरीबों को अकेला छोड़ा

13 मई 2020

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आम नागरिकों को भर्ती करने की तैयारी में भारतीय सेना, कमीशन में बदलाव पर कर रही विचार

13 मई 2020

income tax (सोशल मीडिया)
Business Diary

करदाताओं को राहत, ITR फाइल करने की तारीख बढ़ी, TDS में भी मिली छूट

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
रियल एस्टेट के लिए भी राहत की घोषणा
Business

आर्थिक पैकेज: रियल इस्टेट को भी राहत, निर्माण के काम के लिए छह महीने का एक्सटेंशन 

13 मई 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

एमएसएमई को बिना गारंटी मिलेगा तीन लाख करोड़ का कर्ज, सेक्टर की परिभाषा भी बदली

13 मई 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

15 हजार से कम वेतन वालों का ईपीएफ देगी सरकार, 2500 करोड़ रुपये का करेगी निवेश

13 मई 2020

Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber
Auto News

यह बाइक कंपनी दे रही है अब तक का सबसे बड़ा डिस्काउंट, इन मोटरसाइकिल पर 6.7 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

13 मई 2020

मानव शरीर को ऐसे प्रभावित करता है कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: आखिर कैसे मौत का कारण बनता है कोरोना संक्रमण?

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited