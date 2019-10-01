शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Encounter between militants and army in Ganderbal Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकियों और सेना के बीच मुठभेड़, गांदरबल में जवानों ने मार गिराया एक और आतंकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 11:37 AM IST
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य कश्मीर के गांदरबल जिले में मंगलवार सुबह सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों की मौजूदगी की सूचना मिली। सेना ने इलाके की घेराबंदी की। इसके बाद आतंकियों ने खुद को घिरा हुआ देख सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। सेना ने आतंकियों से समर्पण करने की अपील की है। बावजूद इसके आतंकी फायरिंग कर रहे हैं जिस पर सेना जवाबी कार्रवाई कर रही है। सेना, सीआरपीएफ और एसओजी की संयुक्त टीम ने पूरे इलाके को चारों ओर से घेर लिया।
विज्ञापन
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया है। भारी मात्रा में हथियार व गोला-बारूद बरामद किया गया है। वहीं सेना की ओर से चलाया गया ऑपरेशन अभी जारी है।



इससे पहले मध्य कश्मीर के गांदरबल जिले में ही शनिवार सुबह सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों की मौजूदगी की सूचना मिली थी। सेना, सीआरपीएफ और एसओजी की संयुक्त टीम ने ऑपरेशन चलाकर एक आतंकी को मार गिराया था।
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

32 inch smart tv
Gadgets

15,000 रुपये से कम में खरीदे ये TV, अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट पर लगी है बड़ी सेल

30 सितंबर 2019

changes in SBI rules from 1 october 2019 including cheque book and ATM
Banking Beema

SBI ग्राहक सावधान: आज से बदल गए चेक बुक और ATM सहित ये छह नियम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

monthly rashifal
Predictions

अक्तूबर मासिक राशिफल: पूरे महीने का लेखा- जोखा, क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Bollywood

विजू खोटे को विरासत में मिली थी अदाकारी, बहन और भांजी भी हैं मशहूर एक्ट्रेस

30 सितंबर 2019

viju khote
viju khote
viju khote
viju khote
Bollywood

विजू खोटे को विरासत में मिली थी अदाकारी, बहन और भांजी भी हैं मशहूर एक्ट्रेस

30 सितंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ बेड शेयर करने से रश्मि का इनकार, थप्पड़ तक पहुंची बात

30 सितंबर 2019

Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla
Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla
रश्मि देसाई
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ बेड शेयर करने से रश्मि का इनकार, थप्पड़ तक पहुंची बात

30 सितंबर 2019

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched
Auto News

इन 8 बातों को जानें बिना Maruti की नई S-Presso को खरीदनी नहीं चाहिए

1 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
restrictions in kashmir ganderbal encounter indian army
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

एनआरसी
Lucknow

आज से यूपी में भी एनआरसी पर काम शुरू, कराई जाएगी वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग 

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

VIDEO: 30 से अधिक सेना की गाड़ियों में स्टेडियम पहुंची श्रीलंकाई टीम, गंभीर ने कसा तंज

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अरुण जेटली के परिवार का पेंशन लेने से इनकार, उपराष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखकर बताई ये वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

केबीसी 11: मुंबई के चोर बाजार से आए कंटेस्टेंट से नाराज हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ये थी वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Elli Avram
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट के साथ सोना चाहता था डायरेक्टर, बोलीं- अपनी उंगली से स्क्रैच...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rana daggubati
Bollywood

बाहुबली के भल्लालदेव की हो गई ऐसी हालत, तस्वीर देख टेंशन में आ गए फैंस

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Ameesha Patel
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल से पहले ये एक्ट्रेस बनने वाली थीं बिग बॉस 13 की मालकिन, इस वजह से नहीं बन पाई बात

1 अक्टूबर 2019

सियानी बेनी उर्फ आएशा
World

भारत छोड़ यूएई जाने वाली ईसाई लड़की ने कहा- प्यार के लिए गई, आतंकी बनने नहीं

1 अक्टूबर 2019

KBC
Television

KBC 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट ने अमिताभ को सौंपी पति की शिकायतों की पूरी लिस्ट, देखकर हैरान रह गए बिग बी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Rani Chatterjee
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस रानी चटर्जी का एक्सीडेंट, भाई बोला- दीदी के लिए दुआ करें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पाक सेना ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुंछ के शाहपुर और किरनी सेक्टर में पाक सेना ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पुंछ जिले के शाहपुर और किरनी सेक्टर में मंगलवार सुबह पाक सेना ने संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन किया। पाकिस्तानी सेना दोनों सेक्टरों में मोर्टार शेलिंग करने के साथ ही भारी गोलाबारी कर रही है। जिसका भारतीय सेना मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही है।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गुलाम नबी आजाद
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर से लौटे कांग्रेस नेता आजाद ने बोला सरकार पर हमला, बोले-घाटी में हालात सामान्य नहीं

1 अक्टूबर 2019

आईबी
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने हीरानगर में फिर किया सीजफायर उल्लंघन, जवाबी कार्रवाई देर रात जारी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह, केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद विरोधी दलों को वंशवाद प्रभावित होने का डर: डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह

30 सितंबर 2019

कॉलेज की छात्राएं
Jammu

कश्मीर के स्कूल तीन व कालेज नौ अक्तूबर तक खुलेंगे, डिवकॉम ने सभी इंतजाम करने की दी हिदायत

30 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा (सांकेतिक)
Jammu

भाजपा ने कश्मीर में शुरू किया प्रचार, बोले-बीडीसी चुनाव में 95 फीसदी सीटों पर जीत का दावा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

श्रीनगरः सीआरपीएफ के गश्ती दल पर ग्रेनेड हमला, इलाके में बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

28 सितंबर 2019

सुरक्षाबलों ने चलाया तलाशी अभियान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रामबन में फिर दिखा संदिग्ध, महिला से मोबाइल लूटा, तलाशी अभियान जारी

30 सितंबर 2019

सपना जैन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर की सपना ने नेशनल क्लासिक पॉवर लिफ्टिंग चैंपियनशिप में जीता स्वर्ण, दो बच्चों की हैं मां

30 सितंबर 2019

दरबार मूव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में दरबार मूव में अधिकारियों के लिए नए फ्लैटों की व्यवस्था

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

रसोई गैस हुई महंगी, देखिए आपके प्रदेश में कितने बढ़े सिलिंडर के दाम

एक अक्तूबर से रसोई गैस सिलिंडर की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। लगातार दूसरे महीने रसोई गैस के दाम में इजाफा हुआ है, जिससे आम आदमी को झटका लगा है।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:53

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर उद्घाटन: पाकिस्तान की चाल को पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने ऐसे किया नाकाम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पटना 2:00

पटना में आई बाढ़ में फोटोशूट से मचा सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा, फोटोशूट कराती अदिति सिंह निफ्ट की छात्रा

30 सितंबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी 3:44

गांधी @ 150 : दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मॉब लिंचिंग से बचे थे महात्मा गांधी, जानिए कैसे बची थी जान

30 सितंबर 2019

एसबीआई 3:28

1 अक्तूबर से बदल जाएंगे एसबीआई के कई नियम, एटीएम से लेकर मिनिमम बैंलेंस चार्ज पर भी पड़ेगा असर

30 सितंबर 2019

Related

Dilbagh Singh DGP Jammu Kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह बोले, चिनाब वैली को बहुत जल्द किया जाएगा आतंक मुक्त

30 सितंबर 2019

मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी शैलेंद्र कुमार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीडीसी चुनाव का मतदान 24 अक्तूबर को, जारी हुआ शेड्यूल, आचार संहिता लागू

29 सितंबर 2019

Jammu Kashmir Police
Jammu

सरहद पर रेड अलर्ट, जम्मू से कठुआ तक 180 किलोमीटर बॉर्डर पर ग्राउंड सेंसर किए एक्टिव

27 सितंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आईबी और एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान ने देर रात तक बरसाए गोले

29 सितंबर 2019

दंगल में पहलवान की हार्ट अटैक से मौत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः दंगल में दगा दे गया पहलवान का दिल, मातम में बदला वार्षिक आयोजन

30 सितंबर 2019

केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन राज्य मंत्री वीके सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में तेजी से होगा विकास, पूरी की कई यूटी दर्जे की मांगः वीके सिंह

30 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited