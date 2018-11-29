शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   earthquake with magnitude of 3.7 on richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू कश्मीर में लोगों ने महसूस किए भूकंप के झटके, 3.7 की तीव्रता की गई दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 05:46 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू और कश्मीर में आज भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। बताया जा रहा है कि दोपहर 3 बजकर 12 मिनट पर 3.7 की तीव्रता के साथ भूकंप आया था। हालांकि इससे किसी के जान माल के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Bollywood

'2.0' के हिंदी वर्जन का कलेक्शन भी धमाकेदार, पहले दिन अक्षय और रजनीकांत की फिल्म ने बटोरे इतने करोड़

29 नवंबर 2018

2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
Bollywood

'2.0' के हिंदी वर्जन का कलेक्शन भी धमाकेदार, पहले दिन अक्षय और रजनीकांत की फिल्म ने बटोरे इतने करोड़

29 नवंबर 2018

शिवराज से हार जाएंगे शिवराज?
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के इस चुनावी युद्ध में शिवराज ही जीतेंगे, शिवराज ही हारेंगे

28 नवंबर 2018

business horoscope
Predictions

आर्थिक राशिफल दिसंबर 2018: जानें किस राशि का चमकेगा कारोबार और किसे करना होगा थोड़ा इंतजार

29 नवंबर 2018

श्रीगुरुद्वारा प्रबंधन समिति के अध्यक्ष के साथ खालिस्तान समर्थक गोपाल चावला
India News

क्या था खालिस्तान आंदोलन और कहां गए उसको शह देने वाले नेता

29 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

ये हैं टीम इंडिया के 5 बड़े क्रिकेटर, जिन्होंने छोड़ी अपनी अमिट छाप, हैं कईयों के प्रेरणास्रोत

29 नवंबर 2018

team india
सुनील गावस्कर
क्रिकेटर टीम इंडिया
सचिन
Cricket News

ये हैं टीम इंडिया के 5 बड़े क्रिकेटर, जिन्होंने छोड़ी अपनी अमिट छाप, हैं कईयों के प्रेरणास्रोत

29 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

Movie Review: 2.0 देख डायरेक्टर शंकर के फैन हुए दर्शक, बोले- 'ये तो राजामौली को भी मात दे गए'

29 नवंबर 2018

2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
Bollywood

Movie Review: 2.0 देख डायरेक्टर शंकर के फैन हुए दर्शक, बोले- 'ये तो राजामौली को भी मात दे गए'

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
earthquake earthquake with magnitude richter scale
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ghost story
Supernatural Stories

आत्माओं से बात करता है ये बच्चा, सुनाई ऐसी खौफनाक कहानी कि डर के मारे थर-थर कांपने लगी मां

29 नवंबर 2018

Gitarama central jail
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक जेल, यहां कैदी ही एक दूसरे को मारकर खा जाते हैं

29 नवंबर 2018

James Cook NZ
World of Wonders

बड़ी दिलचस्प है न्यूजीलैंड को खोजे जाने की कहानी, ये नहीं जानते तो समझिए कुछ नहीं पता

29 नवंबर 2018

girls burn with fire have to feel physical pain as well as negligence of society
India News

शरीर के दर्द के साथ समाज की उपेक्षा भी झेलती हैं आग से जली ये लड़कियां

29 नवंबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

बीसीसीआई ने पोस्ट किया भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का यह फनी VIDEO, हो रहा जमकर वायरल 

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

आठवीं फेल दसवीं और 11वीं फेल इंटर पास, जवाहर मीना कॉलेज में फर्जीवाड़ा

29 नवंबर 2018

Baby laughing
World of Wonders

मासूम की हंसी देखकर मां-बाप को हुआ शक, ले गए डॉक्टर के पास तो सामने आई दर्दनाक कहानी

28 नवंबर 2018

breast cancer
Health & Fitness

सड़क पर लगा है जाम तो वहां से तुरंत निकल जाएं महिलाएं, शरीर के इस अंग पर पड़ता है बुरा प्रभाव

28 नवंबर 2018

Tourist vehicles entry banned in shimla from Christmas to new year 2019
Shimla

शिमला घूमने आ रहे हैं तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, पर्यटक वाहनों की एंट्री बंद

28 नवंबर 2018

F1 number plate
Auto News

132 करोड़ रुपए की नंबर प्लेट है तो कार की कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

28 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

indian army
Jammu

शहीद जवान के पिता को रोता देख भावुक हुआ अफसर, गले लगाकर कह दी ये बात

जम्मू-कश्मीर में शोपियां जिले में सोमवार को मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए लांसनायक नजीर अहमद वानी के सुपुर्द-ए-खाक की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई है। इस तस्वीर को इंडियन आर्मी के ऑफिसियल अकाउंट से ट्वीट किया गया था।

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
शहीद नजीर अहमद
Jammu

J&K: एक ऐसा जवान, जो पहले था आतंकी फिर सेना में हुआ भर्ती और दे दी देश के लिए जान

27 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी अरशिद उल हक को फरार होने में मदद करते पत्थरबाज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर वीडियो वायरल: पत्थरबाजों ने ऐसे बचा लिया 12 लाख के इनामी आतंकी को...

28 नवंबर 2018

indian army
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 4 आतंकी ढेर, 1 जवान शहीद

27 नवंबर 2018

jammu
Jammu

J&K: सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

26 नवंबर 2018

कर्नल एस राघव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकी की मां से किया वादा इस कर्नल ने किया पूरा, फिर भी बेटे ने बरसाईं गोलियां

26 नवंबर 2018

NIA to probe murder of bjp leader Parihar brothers in jammu kashmir
Jammu

बीजेपी नेता हत्याकांड: परिहार बंधुओं की हत्या का मामला एनआईए के हवाले, जल्द किश्तवाड़ आएगी टीम

29 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाक सेना के स्नाइपर अटैक में सेना का जवान घायल, अस्पताल में भर्ती

26 नवंबर 2018

डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह
Jammu

J&K: दो सप्ताह में दो दर्जन से अधिक मारे गए आतंकी, आतंकवाद के ग्राफ में दिख रही कमी: डीजीपी

28 नवंबर 2018

हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन कमांडर
Jammu

हिजबुल कमांडर ने लालचौक पर की बैठक, सेल्फी वायरल, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां बेखबर

23 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

होटल में 15 मिनट तक दुबका रहा गुलदार, मची दहशत

उत्तराखंड के श्रीनगर के एक होटल में एक गुलदार घुस आया। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पूरे इलाके में दहशत फैली हुई है

28 नवंबर 2018

SATYAPAL MALIK MEMBOBA MUFTI 1:09

जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा भंग, PDP का सरकार बनाने का दावा फेल!

21 नवंबर 2018

शोपियां 0:38

#shopianencounter: सेना ने मार गिराए 4 आतंकी

20 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान, देखिए वीडियो

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फबाीर 1:15

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

14 नवंबर 2018

Related

जम्मू कश्मीर नेशनल कांफ्रेंस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पूर्व पुलिस अधिकारी नेशनल कांफ्रेंस में हुए शामिल

28 नवंबर 2018

आर्म्ड पुलिस का जवान लापता
Jammu

आर्म्ड पुलिस का जवान लापता

29 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

श्रीनगर: जदयू नेता के वाहन पर अज्ञात बंदूकधारी ने की गोलीबारी

28 नवंबर 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तानी सेना के बीच चक्कां दा बाग पर राहें मिलन
Jammu

भारत की जवाबी कार्रवाई से डरा पाकिस्तान, चक्कां दा बाग में ब्रिगेड कमांडर स्तर की फ्लैग मीटिंग

23 नवंबर 2018

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

त्राल में एक घंटे में आतंकियों के ताबड़तोड़ तीन हमले, कांग्रेस नेता के घर पर फेंका बम

27 नवंबर 2018

मिड डे मील के नाम पर किया लाखों का घोटाला
Jammu

मिड डे मील के नाम पर किया लाखों का घोटाला

29 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.