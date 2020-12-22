शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   During encounter between terrorists and security forces at Tongdounu Kulgam two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम में लश्कर के दो आतंकियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, परिवार की अपील के बाद हुए राजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुलगाम Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 06:09 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलमाग जिले के टोंगडूंग इलाके में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान दो स्थानीय आतंकवादियों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि गिरफ्तार किए गए आतंकी लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के हैं। 
इन दोनों ने अपने परिवार द्व्रारा किए गए अपील के बाद आत्मसमर्पण किया है। सुरक्षा बलों को इनके पास से दो पिस्टल और गोला बारूद बराम किया है। 

city & states jammu encounter between terrorists and security forces lashkar-e-taiba terrorists

