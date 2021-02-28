शहर चुनें

Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu I appreciate pm modi does not hide his true self

गुलाम नबी आजाद ने की प्रधानमंत्री की तारीफ, कहा- अपने मूल स्वभाव को छिपाते नहीं हैं मोदी

Prashant Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार
Updated Sun, 28 Feb 2021 06:12 PM IST
गुलाम नबी आजाद
गुलाम नबी आजाद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने जम्मू में एक सभा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की जमकर तारीफ की। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के स्वभाव पर कई बातें कही। आजाद ने कहा कि मुझे कई नेताओं की बहुत सारी बातें पसंद हैं। मैं गांव से ताल्लुक रखता हूं। इसका मुझे गर्व है।
इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि हम राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्वी हैं जरूर हैं लेकिन मैं इस बात की सराहना करता हूं कि वह अपने सच्चे स्वाभाव को छिपाते नहीं हैं। आजाद ने कहा कि बचपन में चाय बेचने की घटना का जिक्र करना प्रधानमंत्री के सच्चे स्वभाव को दर्शाता है। आजाद ने कहा कि आदमी को अपनी जड़ों से जुड़े होने का फक्र होना चाहिए। मैंने कई देशों की यात्रा की, पर जब मैं अपने गांव में लोगों के साथ बैठता हूं तो उसका अलग ही मजा होता है।

 

jammu srinagar congress ghulam nabi azad pm modi

