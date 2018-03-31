पीएम से की पाक के साथ बातचीत की अपील
Kashmiri Pandits should visit Kashmir, their younger generations should see where their roots belong to. We will make all arrangements. Whatever has happened in the past is unfortunate but now we will have to move forward: Mehbooba Mufti, J&K CM pic.twitter.com/KSQLNFv8W4— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018
31 मार्च 2018