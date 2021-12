General Bipin Rawat: कश्मीर में चिनार कोर ने सीडीएस बिपिन रावत समेत अन्य को दी श्रद्धांजलि, लोग हुए भावुक 

Jammu & Kashmir| Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Srinagar's Chinar Corps, pays homage to late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at Sherwani Community Hall, Baramulla



"The connection he had with the people of Uri, Baramulla &Kashmir was like no other. We'll take time to recover from this loss," he says pic.twitter.com/jtFGfZMBVX