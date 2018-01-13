Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   ceasefire violation in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector, army man succumbed

J&K: त्योहार के दिन भी नहीं शांत रहा पाक, गोलाबारी में सेना का एक जवान शहीद

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 06:20 PM IST
ceasefire violation in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector, army man succumbed
पाकिस्तान ने त्योहार के दिन भी अपनी नापाक हरकत को उजागर करते हुए सीमा पर भारी गोलीबारी की। पाक ने राजोरी के सुंदरबनी सेक्टर में भारत की चौकियों को निशाना बना कर भारी गोलाबारी की।

पाक की इस फायरिंग का भारतीय सेना के जवानों ने भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। इस जवाबी कार्रवाई के दौरान भारतीय सेना का एक जवान शहीद हो गया। शहीद जवान की पहचान महाराष्ट्र के निवासी लांस नायक योगेश मुरलीधर बढ़ाने के तौर पर हुई है।

पाक की ओर से लोहड़ी के दिन भी गोलीबारी होने के कारण सीमा से सटे इलाकों में भय का माहौल बना हुआ है। स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक पाक ने एक बार फिर से खुशी के अवसर पर खलल डालने के उद्देश्य से ऐसी हरकत को अंजाम दिया है। गौरतलब कि पाक की ओर से कल जम्मू-कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर में भी भारी गोलाबारी की गई है।

RELATED

ceasefire violation indo pak border rajouri

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde and vikas gupta perform naagin dance
Television

Bigg Boss 11: इस नागिन के नाम होगी शो की ट्रॉफी फाइनलिस्ट ताकते रह जाएंगे मुंह, वीडियो में दिखा सबूत

13 जनवरी 2018

katrina kaif Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A TANTRUM At A Recent Event
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री से पहले ही कटरीना की बहन ने दिखाया असली रंग, सलमान के गुस्से से कोई नहीं बचा सकता

13 जनवरी 2018

sony sab actors celebrates lohri and makar sankranti
Television

लोहड़ी पर टीवी स्टार्स ने याद किए बचपन के दिन, सबको दी शुभकामनाएं

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale shilpa shinde journey during the show
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर लगा करोड़ों का सट्टा, चाहकर भी मेकर्स नहीं रोक सकते 'भाबी जी' की जीत

13 जनवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma Lavish Lifestyle Will Shock You
Television

Bigg Boss 11: हिना-शिल्पा से भी ज्यादा है पुनीश की संपत्ति, राजाओं की तरह जीना और पैसे उड़ाना है शौक

13 जनवरी 2018

wwe superstar John Cena share a photo of shah rukh khan and this is not the first time
Bollywood

किंग खान के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए WWE सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना, जानकर आपको भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan ex wife reena dutt and kiran rao together pani foundation event
Bollywood

सौतन नहीं सहेलियों की तरह मिलीं आमिर की दोनों पत्नियां, जानिए क्यों की मुलाकात

13 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Chennai Metro Rail Limited for site engineer post, application fee free
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: मेट्रो रेल में साइट इंजीनियर की जरूरत है, आवेदन निःशुल्क

13 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research for Technician post
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: CSIR में टेक्नीशियन बनने का मौका, योग्यता 10वीं पास

13 जनवरी 2018

Bumper Vacancy in Canara Bank for the post of Probationary Officer
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, स्नातक पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका

13 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

4 IAS transferred in up, raj shekhar will be the dm of allahabad
Lucknow

चार आईएएस के तबादले, राज शेखर होंगे इलाहाबाद के नए डीएम

गुरुवार को 28 आईएएस और आठ पीसीएस अधिकारियों की तैनाती के बदलाव के साथ ही प्रदेश के चार जिले आगरा, मेरठ, रामपुर और इलाहाबाद के डीएम भी बदल दिए गए हैं। 

13 जनवरी 2018

akhilesh sarcastic comment on yogi and ssp deepak kumar
Lucknow

आलू कांड के आरोपियों के समर्थन में उतरे अखिलेश, बोले-एसएसपी को देंगे यश भारती

13 जनवरी 2018

four people died due to Suffocation
Lucknow

होटल के बेसमेंट में मिले चार शव, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से खुला मौत का राज

13 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: Lalu complaints CBI special court that he being treated as comman prisoner
Bihar

आम कैदियों की तरह ट्रीट किए जाने पर लालू नाराज, जज से की शिकायत

12 जनवरी 2018

Convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked during samiksha yatra in Buxar
Bihar

बिहार: बाल-बाल बचे नीतीश कुमार, समीक्षा यात्रा के दौरान लोगों ने किया पथराव

12 जनवरी 2018

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

9 जनवरी 2018

firozabad police issued notice of removing loudspeaker from mosque
Agra

फिरोजाबादः लाउडस्पीकर की मांगने गए थे अनुमति, थमा दिए हटाने के नोटिस

13 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan's many bunkers collapsed in response to India
National

भारत की जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान के कई बंकर ध्वस्त 

13 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

माता ने खोला भक्तों के लिए नया रास्ता, अब और जोर से बोलो, जय माता दी!

माता वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों के लिए एक खुशखबरी है। इस साल माता के दरबार तक पहुंचने के लिए एक और वैकल्पिक मार्ग खुलने जा रहा है।

10 जनवरी 2018

Missing AMU scholar’s family appeals him to return 0:36

किताबें छोड़ एके 47 थामने वाले बेटे से मां ने ये कहा

10 जनवरी 2018

RIVER FREEZES IN LADAKH OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR, TEMPERATURE DROP TO MINUS 17 1:11

VIDEO: लद्दाख की नदियों में बर्फ जमी, पारा शून्य से 17 डिग्री नीचे

8 जनवरी 2018

PAKISTANI INTRUDER KILLED IN ARNIA JAMMU & KASHMIR BY BSF 1:32

VIDEO: जम्मू में पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए का BSF ने किया ये हष्र

4 जनवरी 2018

PAKISTAN VIOLATED CEASEFIRE IN BOBIYA, DURME CHAL RESCUR OPERATION BY ATMY AND JAMMU POLICE 3:01

पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी के बीच जम्मू में जारी है रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

4 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Pakistan summons Indian Deputy Commissioner on ceasefire violation
Pakistan

संघर्षविराम उल्लंघन को लेकर पाक ने भारतीय उपउच्चायुक्त को बुलाया

13 जनवरी 2018

14000 bunkers built near loc and ib in jammu and kashmir
Jammu

J&K: IB और LoC पर 415 करोड़ रुपये की मदद से बनेंगे 14 हजार से अधिक बंकर

3 जनवरी 2018

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN DEGWAR SECTOR OF POONCH
Jammu

J&K: चार सैनिकों के मारे जाने के बाद बौखलाया पाक, दिगवार सेक्टर में की भारी गोलीबारी

28 दिसंबर 2017

ceasefire violation by pakistan army at noshera sector
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने नौशेरा सेक्टर में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन

27 दिसंबर 2017

Shiv Sena hit out at govt over soldiers deaths in ‘peace time’
India News

शिवसेना का बड़ा हमला, पाक कर रहा था सैनिकों की हत्या, प्रचार में व्यस्त थी भाजपा

26 दिसंबर 2017

ceasefire violation by pakistan in naushera sector
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने नौशेरा सेक्टर में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सेना ने भी दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

22 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.