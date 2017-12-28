Download App
J&K: चार सैनिकों के मारे जाने के बाद बौखलाया पाक, दिगवार सेक्टर में की भारी गोलीबारी

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:02 PM IST
CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN DEGWAR SECTOR OF POONCH
अपने चार सैनिकों के मारे जाने के बाद पाकिस्तान इस कदर बौखलाया है कि सीमा पर लगातार सीजफायर का उल्लंघन कर रहा है। पाक की ओर से आज पुंछ के दिगवार सेक्टर में भारी गोलाबारी की गई है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक पाक की ओर से रात के लगभग 1:30 से लेकर सुबह के 7 बजे तक रूक-रूककर गोलीबारी की गई। पाक रेंजर्स ने भारत की अग्रिम चौकियों के साथ रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाकर भारी गोलाबारी की है।

हालांकि इस गोलीबारी में किसी भी तरह की जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। पाक की इस गोलाबारी का भारतीय सेना ने भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया।

गौरतलब है कि पाक ने कल भी राजोरी के नौशेरा सेक्टर में भारतीय जवानों को निशाना बना कर सीमा पर भारी गोलीबारी की थी। सीमा पर दोनों देशों के बीच बढते तनाव को देखते हुए अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं। गोलीबारी के कारण सीमा पर रहने वालों लोगों में दहशत का माहौल बन गया है।
