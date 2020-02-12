जम्मू-कश्मीर: आग लगने के बाद गिरी इमारत, दो लोग दबे, बचाव अभियान जारी

Jammu & Kashmir: A building in Talab Tillo area of Jammu collapsed after a fire broke out there, around 3 AM last night. The fire was later doused off by the fire tenders. The rescue operation is still underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bBUcG0qKyh— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र श्रीनगर के अनुसार 12 और 13 फरवरी को कश्मीर के कई हिस्सों में बारिश और बर्फबारी होगी।
12 फरवरी 2020