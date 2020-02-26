बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का एक साल- श्रीनगर एयरबेस में वायुसेना प्रमुख ने उड़ाया मिग-21 लड़ाकू विमान

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria lands after flying MiG-21 of 51 Squadron Commanding Officer Group Captain Nazeer with two each Mirage-2000 & Sukhoi-30MKI at Srinagar airbase. pic.twitter.com/eB8SZI8hKj— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान द्वारा किए जा रहे इन युद्धविराम उल्लंघनों का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जा रहा है। आतंकवादी लॉन्च पैड आज तक भरे हुए हैं, एलओसी पर हर रोज घुसपैठ की कोशिश की जा रही है, जिसे भारतीय सेना द्वारा नाकाम किया जा रहा है।
Chinar Corps Commander, Lt General KJS Dhillon: Overall security situation in the valley is very good, most of the terrorists leadership has been targeted and eliminated. Today there is hardly any leadership of terrorists which is able to operate in the valley. #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/h3vAiK783S— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
