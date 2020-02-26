शहर चुनें


बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का एक साल- श्रीनगर एयरबेस में वायुसेना प्रमुख ने उड़ाया मिग-21 लड़ाकू विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 11:54 AM IST
सुखोई-30 एमकेआई
सुखोई-30 एमकेआई - फोटो : ANI
बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का एक साल पूरे होने के मौके पर बुधवार को वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदोरिया ने खुद मिग-21 विमान उड़ाया। एयर चीफ मार्शल भदौरिया ने आज श्रीनगर एयरबेस में 51 स्क्वाड्रन कमांडिंग ऑफिसर ग्रुप कैप्टन नजीर के साथ मिराज-2000 और सुखोई-30 एमकेआई विमानों के साथ मिशन के लिए उड़ान भरा।
चिनार कॉर्प्स कमांडर, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल केजेएस ढिल्लन ने बताया कि कश्मीर घाटी में सुरक्षा की स्थिति बहुत अच्छी है, ज्यादातर आतंकवादियों के नेतृत्व को निशाना बनाकर खत्म कर दिया गया है। आज शायद ही आतंकवादियों का कोई ऐसा नेतृत्व है जो घाटी में सक्रीय है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान द्वारा किए जा रहे इन युद्धविराम उल्लंघनों का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जा रहा है। आतंकवादी लॉन्च पैड आज तक भरे हुए हैं, एलओसी पर हर रोज घुसपैठ की कोशिश की जा रही है, जिसे भारतीय सेना द्वारा नाकाम किया जा रहा है।

मालूम हो कि 2019 में 26 फरवरी को ही भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज विमानों ने पाकिस्तान के बालाकोट जाकर आतंकवादी गुट जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कैंपों को तबाह किया था। विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्धमान भी श्रीनगर से अपने मिग-21 विमान में उड़ान भरकर पाकिस्तान वायुसेना के एफ-16 विमान को मार गिराया था। इसी ऑपरेशन में अभिनंदन पाकिस्तान में फंस गए थे। 
rks bhadoria air chief marshal balakot air strike

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

