सुप्रीम कोर्ट: अनुच्छेद 370 मामले में दो अगस्त को होगी सुनवाई, शाह फैसल और शेहला रशीद ने वापस लिया नाम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू/नई दिल्ली Published by: kumar गुलशन कुमार Updated Tue, 11 Jul 2023 11:39 AM IST
सार

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की पांच जजों की संविधान पीठ ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई दो अगस्त से शुरू होगी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
सुप्रीम कोर्ट की पांच जजों की संविधान पीठ ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई दो अगस्त से शुरू होगी। आईएएस अधिकारी शाह फैसल और कार्यकर्ता शेहला रशीद ने इस याचिका से अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है।



आईएएस अधिकारी शाह फैसल और कार्यकर्ता शेहला रशीद अनुच्छेद 370 को निरस्त करने के खिलाफ अपनी याचिकाओं को आगे नहीं बढ़ाना चाहते हैं और अदालत के रिकॉर्ड से अपना नाम हटाने को लेकर अनुरोध किया था। शीर्ष अदालत ने याचिकाकर्ताओं के रूप में उनके नाम हटाने के उनके अनुरोध को स्वीकार कर लिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि अब मामले का शीर्षक 'इन आरई: संविधान का अनुच्छेद 370" होगा। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले मुख्य याचिकाकर्ता शाह फैसल थे।


 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने को लेकर करीब 23 याचिकाएं दाखिल की गई हैं। इसी मामले में आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई करते हुए सभी पक्षकारों को 27 जुलाई तक अपने जवाब दाखिल करने को कहा। 

शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि 27 जुलाई तक सभी पक्ष इस मामले में अपना जवाब दाखिल करा दें, उसके बाद कोई बदलाव कराने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। इसके बाद दो अगस्त को अगली सुनवाई की जाएगी। शीर्ष अदालत ने मंगलवार को सुनवाई के दौरान केंद्र के नए हलफनामे पर विचार करने से भी इनकार कर दिया। 

केंद्र ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रखा था अपना पक्ष 

गौरतलब है, केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा है कि अनुच्छेद 370 के निरस्त होने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में अभूतपूर्व स्थिरता का दौर है। तीन दशकों की उथल-पुथल के बाद क्षेत्र में जीवन सामान्य हो गया है। राज्य में लगातार प्रगति हो रही है। तीन वर्षों में स्कूल, कॉलेज और अन्य सार्वजनिक संस्थान कुशलता से काम कर रहे हैं। पत्थरबाजी अतीत की बात हो गई है। 

अब घाटी के लोगों को भी वह अधिकार प्राप्त हैं, जो देश के दूसरे प्रांतों के लोगों को हैं। आतंकवादी-अलगाववादी एजेंडे के तहत 2018 में पत्थर फेंकने की 1,767 घटनाएं हुईं, जो 370 हटने के बाद 2023 में मौजूदा तारीख तक शून्य हैं।

गृह मंत्रालय ने पांच अगस्त, 2019 के फैसले के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में आए बदलावाें पर शीर्ष कोर्ट में हलफनामा दाखिल किया था। इसमें कहा गया था कि हड़ताल, पथराव व बंदी की प्रथा अब अतीत की बात है। पथराव की कोई घटना नहीं हुई है। शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम और अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति को आरक्षण देने वाले केंद्रीय कानून भी लागू हैं। केंद्र का जवाब अनुच्छेद 370 निरस्त करने के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली 20 से अधिक याचिकाओं पर आया है। 

हालांकि, मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ ने मंगलवार हुई सुनवाई में केंद्र के नए हलफनामे पर विचार करने से इनकार कर दिया है।
