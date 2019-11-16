शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Army takes care of poor children at all times said Commander Amit Rai

अमन के साथ ही गरीब बच्चों का हर वक्त ध्यान रखती है सेनाः कमांडर अमित राय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 02:34 PM IST
बच्चों के साथ मौजूद जवान
बच्चों के साथ मौजूद जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
सेना की 127 लाइट इंफ्रेंट्री ने गुरुवार को हाई ग्राउंड में बच्चों को गर्म कपड़े और कंबल सहित अन्य सामान वितरित किए। इस मौके पर कमांडर अमित राय मुख्य अतिथि रहे।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कहा कि सेना अमन के साथ साथ गरीब बच्चों की तरफ हर वक्त ध्यान देती है। इसके साथ ही उनकी दिक्कतों का समाधान करती है।

कमांडर ने कहा कि इस समय सर्दी का मौसम है, हम नहीं चाहते कि कोई बिना कपड़ों और दूसरी जरूरी चीजों से वंचित रहे। इस दौरान यतीम ट्रस्ट से जुड़े सदस्यों ने कमांडर अमित राय का आभार जताया।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

16 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति शासन
Education

राष्ट्रपति शासन: वो सब कुछ जो आपके लिए जानना जरूरी है

15 नवंबर 2019

Television

BB13: बाहर जाने के छह दिन बाद तहसीन पूनावाला ने खोले कई और राज, बोले- 'रश्मि घर में...'

15 नवंबर 2019

Tehseen Poonawalla and Rashami Desai
Tehseen Poonawalla
Rashami Desai
Asim Riaz
Television

BB13: बाहर जाने के छह दिन बाद तहसीन पूनावाला ने खोले कई और राज, बोले- 'रश्मि घर में...'

15 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
जमाीन पर पड़े पांच-पांच सौ के नोटों के टुकड़े
Agra

किसान ने चोरों के डर से छिपाकर रखे 41 हजार रुपये, टुकड़े-टुकड़े होकर हवा में उड़ गए

16 नवंबर 2019

Tennis

B’Day Spcl: सिर्फ शोएब मलिक ही नहीं, इन क्रिकेटर्स से भी है सानिया का रिश्ता

15 नवंबर 2019

सानिया मिर्जा
सानिया मिर्जा
सानिया मिर्जा
सानिया मिर्जा और शोएब मलिक
Tennis

B’Day Spcl: सिर्फ शोएब मलिक ही नहीं, इन क्रिकेटर्स से भी है सानिया का रिश्ता

15 नवंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss13: इस हफ्ते नॉमिनेट हैं ये 11 कंटेस्टेंट्स, जानें कौन हो सकता है घर से बाहर?

16 नवंबर 2019

Aism, Siddharth and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Siddharth Shukla
shehnaz kaur gill and paras
Mahira Sharma
Television

Bigg Boss13: इस हफ्ते नॉमिनेट हैं ये 11 कंटेस्टेंट्स, जानें कौन हो सकता है घर से बाहर?

16 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
army poor children jammu kashmir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन की कवायद फिर तेज, भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक जारी

16 नवंबर 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

LIVE INDvBAN: बांग्लादेश का सातवां विकेट गिरा, विशाल जीत से तीन कदम दूर भारत

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हो गया खुलासा, रश्मि देसाई का ये बेहद करीबी सदस्य हुआ घर से बाहर!

16 नवंबर 2019

सीएम योगी और मंत्री स्वाति सिंह
Lucknow

सीओ धमकी मामले में सीएम से मिलीं स्वाति सिंह, योगी ने लगाई फटकार, डीजीपी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रभार स्वाति सिंह
Lucknow

‘सीओ साहब, ऊपर से आदेश हैं, अंसल पर FIR नहीं लिखा जाएगा’, मंत्री का ऑडियो वायरल

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
murders in faridabad
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर परिवार हत्याकांड: 'कराहते हुए दामाद सौरभ को हत्यारे मुकेश ने पिलाया था पानी'

16 नवंबर 2019

If you get these 7 things as a gift, then this friend does not want your heart to be good
Vaastu

तोहफे में आपको ये 7 चीजें मिले तो समझ लीजिए देने वाला आपका दिल से भला नहीं चाहता

16 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर: 250 पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों को घेरकर मारने का प्लान तैयार

16 नवंबर 2019

चमेली के फूल
Vaastu

घर में रखें इन पौधों को, फिर देखिए क्या होता है कमाल

16 नवंबर 2019

Meenakshi Seshadri
Bollywood

सनी देओल की ये हीरोइन हिट फिल्में देकर हो गई गायब, कुमार सानू का तो हो जाता तलाक

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू बोले- जन केंद्रित होकर सुशासन की कसौटी पर खरा उतरें

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से कहा कि जन केंद्रित होकर प्रदेश में सुशासन की कसौटी पर खरा उतरें। जम्मू में सुशासन पर सम्मेलन के आगाज पर मुर्मू ने कहा कि भारत विश्व का सबसे बड़ा लोकतांत्रिक देश है।

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉ. फारुक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

कांग्रेस ने पूछा, नजरबंद फारूक अब्दुल्ला को संसद सत्र में भाग लेने की क्या मिलेगी अनुमति

15 नवंबर 2019

कश्मीर नेता
Jammu

कश्मीर में अभी भी 100 नेता नजरबंद, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के बाद की गई थी कार्रवाई

16 नवंबर 2019

सीमा सुरक्षा बल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लापता बीएसएफ जवान की तलाश को एसआईटी होगी गठित, हाईकोर्ट ने दिया आदेश

16 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सीमा पर पाकिस्तान ने बरसाए गोले, जवाबी कार्रवाई में मारे गए चार पाक सैनिक, कई चौकियां तबाह

13 नवंबर 2019

Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती को चश्मा शाही से शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी, इल्तिजा ने प्रशासन को लिखा था पत्र

15 नवंबर 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद
Jammu

संसद में जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुद्दों को उठाएंगे आजाद, तीन दिनों का दौरा खत्म करके लौटे दिल्ली

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में चार आतंकवादी रिश्तेदार अब सुरक्षाबालों के निशाने पर, विदेशी आतंकियों का हुआ खात्मा

15 नवंबर 2019

श्रीनगर ट्रेन सेवा
Jammu

श्रीनगर-बनिहाल रेल लिंक पर ट्रेन का ट्रायल आज, अब यहां भी सुचारू होगी रेल सेवा

16 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन का ट्रायल, सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कल का सूरज उगते ही शुरू हो जाएगी श्रीनगर से बनिहाल के बीच रेल सेवा, तैयारियां पूरी

15 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

सीएम योगी की मंत्री स्वाति सिंह को फटकार, लखनऊ कैंट CO बीनू सिंह को धमकाने का ऑडियो हुआ था वायरल

लखनऊ कैंट सीओ को धमकाने के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मंत्री स्वाति सिंह को फटकार लगाई। साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने डीजीपी से पूरे मामले की रिपोर्ट भी मांगी है.

16 नवंबर 2019

वास्तु 1:42

वास्तु के ये टिप्स नए साल में लाएंगे खुशियां, बस करें ये काम

16 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:29

महाराष्ट्र का सियासी संकट हो सकता है खत्म, सरकार गठन का रास्ता साफ

16 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया-राहुल 1:38

यंग इंडिया’ को लेकर IT फिर खोलेगा सोनिया, राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ 100 करोड़ रुपये के टैक्स की फाइल

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 1:47

बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, दिल्ली समेत चार राज्यों के मुख्य सचिव तलब

16 नवंबर 2019

Related

गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द ही हो सकते हैं विधानसभा चुनाव, उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू ने दिए संकेत

14 नवंबर 2019

जुमे की नमाज अता करते नमाजी
Jammu

कश्मीर में 15वें शुक्रवार को भी रहे सुरक्षा कड़ी, प्रशासन ने दरगाह में अकीदतमंदों को पढ़ने दी नमाज

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

घाटी में बर्फबारी से बिजली विभाग को 100 करोड़ की चपत  

15 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन का ट्रायल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में फिर दौड़ी रेलगाड़ी, तेजी से बदल रही है वादियों की आबोहवा

11 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना पर 12 घंटे तक चला सर्च ऑपरेशन, नहीं मिला कोई सुराग

15 नवंबर 2019

गुलाम अहमद मीर
Jammu

नेहरू के नेतृत्व को भाजपा तोड़मरोड़ कर पेश कर रही, खराब की जा रही है छविः जीए मीर

15 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited