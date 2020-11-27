शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Army soldiers carried a woman, who gave birth to a baby to her home from a govt hospital in Lolab area of Kupwara district

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में दिखा सेना का मानवीय चेहरा, बच्चे के जन्म के बाद महिला को स्ट्रैचर पर लाद पहुंचाया घर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 27 Nov 2020 09:14 PM IST
स्ट्रैचर पर महिला को ले जाते सेना के जवान
स्ट्रैचर पर महिला को ले जाते सेना के जवान - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर सेना का मानवीय चेहरा देखने को मिला।कुपवाड़ा जिले के लोलाब क्षेत्र में सेना के जवानों ने एक महिला को सरकारी अस्पताल से उसके घर पहुंचाया। महिला ने आज सुबह ही बच्चे को जन्म दिया था। 
city & states jammu army soldiers govt hospital lolab kupwara

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

