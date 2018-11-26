शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाक सेना के स्नाइपर अटैक में सेना का जवान घायल, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 07:45 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
कुपवाड़ा के माछिल सेक्टर में पाक सेना द्वारा किए गए स्नाइपर अटैक में सेना का एक जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायल जवान को 92 बेस आर्मी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। सीमा पर पाकिस्तान के इस हरकत से भारतीय सेना भी सतर्क हो गई है।
इससे पहले हुए एक अन्य घटनाक्रम में खूफिया जानकारी के आधार पर सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों के ठिकाने से भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद किया है। 

इसमें एक इंसास राइफल, 80 रांउड इंसास के जिंदा कारतूस, 37 रांउड एके 47 के जिंदा कारतूस कि साथ दूसरे हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद हुए हैं। यह हथियार जम्मू कश्मीर के गांदरबल के जंगलों से बरामद हुए हैं।  

indian army news pakistan army भारतीय सेना jammu and kashmir news
jammu
Jammu

J&K: सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

जम्मू और कश्मीर में पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों के हाथ बड़ी कामयाबी लगी है। सुरक्षाबलों ने खूफिया जानकारी के आधार पर आतंकियों के ठिकाने से भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद किया है।

26 नवंबर 2018

कर्नल एस राघव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकी की मां से किया वादा इस कर्नल ने किया पूरा, फिर भी बेटे ने बरसाईं गोलियां

26 नवंबर 2018

खाई में गिरा टेम्पों
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: खाई में गिरा टेम्पों, एक की मौत, 21 घायल, विवाह समारोह से लौट रहे थे लोग

26 नवंबर 2018

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

J&K: राज्यपाल के खिलाफ कोर्ट नहीं, जनता के दरबार में जाएंगी महबूबा मुफ्ती

26 नवंबर 2018

श्रीनगर में बंद का असर (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अलगाववादियों के आह्वान पर की गई हड़ताल से कश्मीर में जन-जीवन प्रभावित

26 नवंबर 2018

हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन
Jammu

हिजबुल का ऑडियो वायरल, सेना और भारत के खिलाफ उगला जहर

26 नवंबर 2018

आतंकियों के खौफ से नाम वापस लेने वाले दो प्रत्याशी
Jammu

J&K: तीन सिख प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान से हटे, आतंकी धमकियों के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर की घोषणा

25 नवंबर 2018

हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन कमांडर
Jammu

हिजबुल कमांडर ने लालचौक पर की बैठक, सेल्फी वायरल, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां बेखबर

23 नवंबर 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तानी सेना के बीच चक्कां दा बाग पर राहें मिलन
Jammu

भारत की जवाबी कार्रवाई से डरा पाकिस्तान, चक्कां दा बाग में ब्रिगेड कमांडर स्तर की फ्लैग मीटिंग

23 नवंबर 2018

सिंधु भल्ला शर्मा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पंचायत चुनाव, एमफिल, पीएचडी उम्मीदवार भी सरपंच की दौड़ में

25 नवंबर 2018

कोहरे में गुजरती ट्रेन
Jammu

2500 अतिरिक्त ‘फाग सेफ डिवाइस’ लगाएगा रेलवे, घने कोहरे व धुंध में जीपीएस करेगा मदद

25 नवंबर 2018

Jitendra Singh
Jammu

सत्ताधारी परिवारों ने निजी संपत्ति की तरह जेके बैंक का इस्तेमाल किया : जितेंद्र सिंह

25 नवंबर 2018

militants attacked on army camp in kulgam jammu kashmir
Jammu

J&K : आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर किया हमला, एक लड़की घायल, आतंकी फरार

22 नवंबर 2018

indian army
Jammu

अवंतीपुरा में आईएसजेके का आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त, मौके से बड़ी संख्या में सामान बरामद

25 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेरा

20 नवंबर 2018

उमर अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: विधानसभा चुनाव में फिर आमने सामने होंगे नेकां और पीडीपी, पल भर में बिखर गया महागठबंधन

22 नवंबर 2018

