जम्मू-कश्मीरः राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स के जवान ने मारी खुद को गोली, मौत

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 06:34 PM IST
army man shot himself in handwara jammu and kashmir
सैन्यकर्मी ने मारी खुद को गोली - फोटो : demo pic
दक्षिण कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के हंदवाड़ा में राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स के एक जवान ने खुद को गोली मार ली। जिसके बाद मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। जवान की पहचान बीरेंदर सिन्हा के तौर पर हुई है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक हंदवाड़ा में तैनात सेना के राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स के जवान बीरेंदर ने संदिग्ध परिस्थतियों में अपनी ही सर्विस राइफल से खुद को गोली मार ली। जिसके बाद उन्हें इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया। जहा इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। सूत्रों के मुतबिक गोली जवान के सिर पर लगी थी। 

हालांकि अब तक यह साफ नहीं हो पाया है कि जवान ने खुद को गोली क्यों मारी। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
 

