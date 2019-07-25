शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Pakistan PM Imran Khan statement on Pulwama terror attack

पाक पीएम इमरान पर सेना प्रमुख रावत का पलटवार, बोले पुलवामा का पुख्ता सबूत है हमारे पास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 03:37 PM IST
सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत
सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : फाइल, एएनआई
कारगिल विजय दिवस के मौके पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के द्रास में आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के बयान को गलत करार देते हुए कहा कि पुलवामा में जो हुआ उसका पुख्ता सबूत उनके पास है। 
आर्मी चीफ जनरल ने कहा, ‘पुलवामा में क्या हुआ इसके काफी सबूत हमारी इंटेलीजेंस एजेंसियों ने हमें दिया है।’ उन्होंने कहा,’हम सच्चाई से वाकिफ हैं। इसलिए हम किसी भी बयान के बहकावे में नहीं आएंगे।‘

बता दें कि पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा था कि पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में पाकिस्तान शामिल नहीं है, स्थानीय लोगों ने हमला किया।

आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने पाकिस्तान को कड़ी चेतावनी दी है। जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि 1999 में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने बहुत बड़ी गलती की थी और भारतीय फौज के करारे जवाब के बाद पाकिस्तान दोबारा कोई हिमाकत नहीं करेगा। आर्मी चीफ ने कहा कि मुझे पूरा यकीन है कि पाकिस्तान फिर कभी ऐसा नहीं करेगा।



रावत ने कहा कि हम उन्हें कभी भी सफल नहीं होने देंगे, चाहे वे किसी भी ऊंचाई तक जाएं, हम उन्हें वापस भेज देंगे। वैसे पाक ऐसा फिर से करने की हिम्मत नहीं करेंगे।
 

general bipin rawat indian army chief indian army pakistan pm imran khan pulwama attack
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल एमएस धोनी
Jammu

ले. कर्नल एमएस धोनी कश्मीर में करेंगे पेट्रोलिंग, संभालेंगे सेना की सुरक्षा पोस्ट

टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज और पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी एक बार फिर से सेना की वर्दी में देश की रखवाली करते नजर आएंगे। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक वो इसी महीने की आखिरी तारीख यानि 31 जुलाई से 106 टेरिटोरियल आर्मी बटालियन (पैरा) के साथ कश्मीर में जुड़ेंगे।

25 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

दिल्ली बम धमाके में 24 साल जेल में रहने के बाद तीन कश्मीरी युवक निर्दोष करार, पहुंचे घर

25 जुलाई 2019

लाल घेरे में आतंकी जमालउद्दीन गुज्जर उर्फ अबू बकर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: डोडा में पांच लाख का इनामी आतंकी गिरफ्तार, लश्कर में था सक्रिय, पूछताछ जारी

25 जुलाई 2019

एनआईए की छापेमारी
Jammu

एनआईए ने कश्मीर में आतंक के मददगारों पर कसा शिकंजा, श्रीनगर और बड़गाम में चार जगह छापा

25 जुलाई 2019

फारुक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

फारुक अब्दुल्ला बोले- 'पीएम मोदी भी चाहते हैं कश्मीर मुद्दे का हल, यह खुशी की बात है'

23 जुलाई 2019

शहीद राइफलमैन आतिफ शफी आलम खान पठान (File Photo)
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा संघर्ष विराम, गोलाबारी में एक जवान शहीद

22 जुलाई 2019

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Jammu

माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा-नई दिल्ली के बीच वंदे भारत ट्रेन दौड़ाने की तैयारी, ट्रायल की तारीख हुई तय

20 जुलाई 2019

मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

मध्यस्थता की पेशकश का हुर्रियत ने किया स्वागत, कहा-कश्मीर मानवीय मुद्दा

24 जुलाई 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान श्रद्धालुओं की मदद करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: आईटीबीपी के जवान बने मसीहा, अब तक बचाई 161 लोगों की जान

23 जुलाई 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा- उमर अभी राजनीति में बच्चे हैं, मैं अपनी बात पर कायम हूं

22 जुलाई 2019

