पाक पीएम इमरान पर सेना प्रमुख रावत का पलटवार, बोले पुलवामा का पुख्ता सबूत है हमारे पास

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: Our intelligence agencies had given ample proof of what had happened in Pulwama and that is all I would like to say. https://t.co/nFa0niCz0Y

#WATCH Drass, J&K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says, "I am quite sure the adversary will never attempt this again. This (Kargil War) was a big misadventure by Pakistan Army in 1999...My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure anytime in future." pic.twitter.com/PEUnXzCvzX