पाक पीएम इमरान पर सेना प्रमुख रावत का पलटवार, बोले पुलवामा का पुख्ता सबूत है हमारे पास

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: Our intelligence agencies had given ample proof of what had happened in Pulwama and that is all I would like to say. https://t.co/nFa0niCz0Y— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
#WATCH Drass, J&K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says, "I am quite sure the adversary will never attempt this again. This (Kargil War) was a big misadventure by Pakistan Army in 1999...My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure anytime in future." pic.twitter.com/PEUnXzCvzX— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज और पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी एक बार फिर से सेना की वर्दी में देश की रखवाली करते नजर आएंगे। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक वो इसी महीने की आखिरी तारीख यानि 31 जुलाई से 106 टेरिटोरियल आर्मी बटालियन (पैरा) के साथ कश्मीर में जुड़ेंगे।
25 जुलाई 2019