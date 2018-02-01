अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   An attempted infiltration bid of Pakistani terrorists foiled by army

बड़ी कामयाबीः तंगधार में सेना ने आतंकियों की घुसपैठ को किया नाकाम

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 07:29 PM IST
An attempted infiltration bid of Pakistani terrorists foiled by army
उत्तरी कश्मीर के सीमांत जिले कुपवाड़ा के तंगधार सेक्टर में सेना ने आतंकियों द्वारा की जारी घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम करने का दावा किया है। सेना के अनुसार करीब चार आतंकियों का ग्रुप घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश कर रहा था।

इसी बीच तैनात जवान संदिग्ध हरकत को देख कर चौकन्ना हो गए और इस घुसपैठ को नाकाम कर दिया। इस घटना के बाद सेना द्वारा इलाके में आतंकियों की तलाश में बड़े पैमाने पर तलाशी अभियान छेड़ा गया है। 

घाटी में तैनात सेना की 15वीं कोर के प्रवक्ता द्वारा दिए गए बयान में उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार (31 जनवरी) तड़के सुबह अँधेरे का फायदा उठाते हुए 4 आतंकियों के एक दल द्वारा तंगधार सेक्टर के कलबान इलाके में घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश की गयी।

उन्होंने बताया कि वहां तैनात सेना के जवानों ने आतंकियों की हरकत को देख लिया और उन्हें ललकारा जिसके बाद आतंकियों की ओर से फायरिंग शुरू हो गई। इस गोलीबारी का सेना ने भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। कुछ देर तक दोनों ओर से गोलीबारी भी चलती रही।

इसी बीच मौका पाकर आतंकी घने जंगलों की ओर भाग निकले। जिसके बाद आस पास के इलाकों में बड़े पैमाने पर तलाशी अभियान छेड़ा गया। सुरक्षाबलों को मुताबिक आतंकी पास के जंगलों में छुपे हो सकते हैं। 


infiltration terrorist jammu and kashmir tangdhar

