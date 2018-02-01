बड़ी कामयाबीः तंगधार में सेना ने आतंकियों की घुसपैठ को किया नाकाम

An attempted infiltration bid by Pakistan terrorists was successfully repulsed by alert Army troops in Tangdhar Sector in North Kashmir during the early hours of 31 January 2018: Indian Army— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2018
बाघ देखते ही पशुओं और चरवाहों में मची भगदड़
1 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.