Amarnath Yatra : 300 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरकर तीर्थयात्री की मौत, बचाने की कोशिशें नाकाम

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान बिहार के एक श्रद्धालु की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि पवित्र अमरनाथ गुफा से लौटते समय शुक्रवार देर रात एक 50 वर्षीय तीर्थयात्री की मौत हो गई। वह कालीमाता के पास फिसल गया और 300 फीट नीचे गिर गया।
Amarnath Yatra: One pilgrim dies after falling 300 feet down Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/mOqBREZtaE#Amarnath #AmarnathYatra2023 #Death pic.twitter.com/uzUIP3re5j
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 19, 2023
हालांकि तीर्थयात्री को माउंटेन रेस्क्यू टीम और सेना ने संयुक्त रूप से बचाया, लेकिन बाद में उनकी मृत्यु हो गई। मृतक की पहचान विजय कुमार शाह के रूप में हुई। वह बिहार के रोहतास जिले के तुम्बा गांव का रहने वाला था।
#WATCH | J&K: One pilgrim namely Vijay Kumar Shah (50), a resident of village Tumba, Rohtas District, Bihar while returning from the holy Amarnath Cave slipped near Kalimata and fell 300 feet down. The pilgrim was rescued jointly by Mountain Rescue Team and the army, but later… pic.twitter.com/QxW3W4TgZ0— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed