
बाइक फिसलने से गिरे सवार, एक की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 01:18 AM IST
सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल
राजोरी। जम्मू-राजोरी राजमार्ग पर कल्लर चटियारी क्षेत्र में एक बाइक फिसलने सेे सरनू गांव निवासी रजत गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। वहीं अखनूर के गोदड़ निवासी उसके साथी पंकज कुमार की मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों को जीएमसी राजोरी पहुंचाया। जीएमसी में घायल रजत का इलाज जारी है। वहीं पंकज के शव को शवगृह में रखा गया है, जिसका पोस्टमार्टम शनिवार को किया जाएगा। पुलिस ने मृतक के परिवार के बयान पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। संवाद
Nirbhaya case only one executioner jallad to hang all four convicts
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः 22 जनवरी को दो नहीं सिर्फ एक जल्लाद देगा चारों दोषियों को फांसी

17 जनवरी 2020

