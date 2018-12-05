शहर चुनें


कार और बाइक की टक्कर में एक घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 02:08 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
विजयपुर। जम्मू-पठानकोट राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर राया मोड़ में कार और बाइक की टक्कर में एक घायल हो गया। उसकी पहचान किटू कुमार (40) पुत्र तारा चंद निवासी पठानकोट के रूप में हुई है। स्थानीय लोगों ने घायल को एक्सिडेंटल अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां उनका उपचार जारी है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।







