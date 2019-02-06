शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   ढ़ाबे पर बना रखा था शराब का अडडा,दो गिरफतार।

ढ़ाबे पर बना रखा था शराब का अडडा,दो गिरफतार।

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 02:34 AM IST
अवैध रूप से शराब बेचते पकड़े दो
रियासी। पुलिस विभाग ने रियासी-कटड़ा मार्ग पर स्थित भागा गांव में एक ढाबे पर छापा मार कर मालिक और नौकर को गिरफ्तार किया। बताया जाता है कि ढाबे को चलाने वाला बलबीर सिंह तथा उसका नौकर रमेश चंद्र ग्राहकों को खाने-पीने का सामान के अलावा शराब भी बेचते हैं। पुलिस को इसके बारे में भनक लगी, जिसके बाद एसएसपी निशा नथयाल के निर्देश पर डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर निखिल गोगना व एसएचओ अश्विनी शर्मा ने मौके पर छापा मारा। इस दौरान पाया गया कि दुकान का मालिक शराब को बेचने का काम करता है। पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। ब्यूरो

