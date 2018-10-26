शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   बंदर के हमले से महिला हुई घायल

बंदर के हमले से महिला हुई घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 12:10 AM IST
उधमपुर। शहर के रामनगर चौक इलाके में वीरवार दोपहर को बंदर के हमले से महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। महिला को तुरंत जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। जानकारी अनुसार दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे महिला सामान लेकर रामनगर चौक इलाके से गुजर रही कि अचानक बंदर ने महिला के हाथ से सामान छीनने का प्रयास किया। जब महिला सामान को बचाने की कोशिश की तो बंदर ने महिला पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने तुरंत महिला को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया।
