शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक वाटर बोतलों पर प्रतिबंध

सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक वाटर बोतलों पर प्रतिबंध

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 02:30 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू। सरकार ने राज्य के सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों/बोर्ड/कारपोरेशन/स्वतंत्र बाडीज/यूनिवर्सिटी यूनिट में सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक पानी की बोतलों के इस्तेमाल पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। इसका उद्देश्य स्वास्थ्य और पर्यावरण को बेहतर बनाना है। इसमें सुरक्षित पेयजल के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की जाएगी, जिसमें प्लास्टिक सृजन न हो। सरकारी परिसरों में मल्टीयूज वाटर बाटल/डिसपेंसर्स/कंटेनरों के प्रयोग की अनुमति होगी। इसमें वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था में ग्लास, स्टील, एलमीनियम आदि का प्रयोग होगा।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ravan
Religion

रावण के पास थी चमत्कारी शक्तियां, एक कमजोरी न होती तो बन सकता था देवलोक का स्वामी

8 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

लखनऊ में कश्मीरियों की पिटाई पर भड़का ऋचा चड्ढा का गुस्सा, लिखा- कहीं ये हत्यारा तो नहीं

8 मार्च 2019

ऋचा चड्ढा
रिचा चढ्डा
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Bollywood

लखनऊ में कश्मीरियों की पिटाई पर भड़का ऋचा चड्ढा का गुस्सा, लिखा- कहीं ये हत्यारा तो नहीं

8 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

16 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के प्यार में डूबी दिखीं सुष्मिता सेन, VIDEO शेयर कर कहा- 'बस यही एक शख्स है...'

8 मार्च 2019

sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
Bollywood

16 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के प्यार में डूबी दिखीं सुष्मिता सेन, VIDEO शेयर कर कहा- 'बस यही एक शख्स है...'

8 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Bollywood

ससुराल में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के साथ होता था बुरा व्यवहार, शादी के 3 महीने बाद हुआ खुलासा

8 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
priyanka chopra nick jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
priyanka chopra nick jonas
Bollywood

ससुराल में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के साथ होता था बुरा व्यवहार, शादी के 3 महीने बाद हुआ खुलासा

8 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

VIDEO: ये है सनी लियोन की 'जुड़वा बहन', सोशल मीडिया पर लोग हुए इसके दिवाने

8 मार्च 2019

सनी लियोनी
bollywood
sunny leone
sunny leone
Bollywood

VIDEO: ये है सनी लियोन की 'जुड़वा बहन', सोशल मीडिया पर लोग हुए इसके दिवाने

8 मार्च 2019

मध्यस्थता पैनल के सदस्य (बाएं से दाएं क्रमश: जस्टिस कलीफुल्ला, श्रीराम पंचू और श्री श्री रविशंकर)
India News

ये हैं वो त्रिदेव जो बातचीत के जरिए सुलझाएंगे राम मंदिर विवाद

8 मार्च 2019

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है ? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है ? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आईएनएस चक्र पनडुब्बी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की बढ़ेगी ताकत : परमाणु क्षमता से संपन्न पनडुब्बी के लिए रूस से किया समझौता

8 मार्च 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
India News

मैनपुरी से चुनावी ताल ठोकेंगे मुलायम, 3 बार यूपी के सीएम और रक्षामंत्री तक ऐसा रहा सफर

8 मार्च 2019

Mahabharat Bheem
Bizarre News

भीम जला देना चाहते थे अपने बड़े भाई युधिष्ठिर के दोनों हाथ, इसके पीछे छुपा है ये गहरा रहस्य

8 मार्च 2019

BJP leadership's concern about the ruckus between Sharad Tripathi and Rakesh Singh Baghel
India News

भाजपा को पूर्वी यूपी में ठाकुर बनाम ब्राह्मण जंग का डर, विवाद निपटारे का निर्देश

8 मार्च 2019

Bihar's rat is not only drunkard but also diamond thieves
India News

बिहार के चूहे शराबी ही नहीं हीरे के भी हैं चोर, सीसीटीवी में ज्वैलरी उड़ाते पकड़े गए 

8 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया और गो एयर के विमानों की अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
Lucknow

बीच हवा में खराब हुए दो विमानों के इंजन, अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, बाल-बाल बचे 245 यात्री

8 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पुणे में 40 से अधिक पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को भारतीय नागरिकता दी गई

8 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

सामने आया सच, पाकिस्तानी सेना की कैद में इस तरह अभिनंदन ने बिताए 24 घंटे

7 मार्च 2019

czech man killed by pet lion in cage he kept in his backyard police shoot this animal
Bizarre News

शेरों ने पिंजरे में खाना देने गए मालिक को मार डाला, लाश निकालने के लिए लेनी पड़ी दो की जान

7 मार्च 2019

Visa Temple Hyderabad
Bizarre News

मान्यता: 500 साल पुराने इस मंदिर में भगवान को हवाई जहाज चढ़ाने से जल्द मिलता है वीजा

7 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने बडगाम में छुट्टी पर घर आए सेना के जवान का किया अपहरण

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले से शुक्रवार की देर शाम आतंकियों ने एक जवान का अपहरण कर लिया। जवान छुट्टी पर घर आया हुआ था। घटना के बाद पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया है। 

8 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
ब्लास्ट के बाद जम्मू बस स्टैंड
Jammu

बंदूक चाहिए तो पहले कोई हमला करके दिखाओ, आतंकी ऐसे बहका रहे हैं घाटी में युवाओं को

9 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ में पाकिस्तान ने नियंत्रण रेखा से सटे कई इलाकों में की भारी गोलाबारी, एसपीओ घायल

8 मार्च 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में समय पर चुनाव कराएं या उग्रवादियों, अलगाववादियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण करे केंद्र: उमर

9 मार्च 2019

जम्मू बस स्टैंड ब्लास्ट में पकड़ा गया आरोपी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : बस स्टैंड पर ग्रेनेड हमला करने के लिए हिजबुल ने 16 वर्ष के किशोर को दी थी बड़ी रकम

8 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सांबा में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर बीएसएफ ने पाक घुसपैठिए को किया गिरफ्तार

8 मार्च 2019

तेज रफतार कार ने मारी टक्कर
Jammu

तेज रफतार कार ने मारी टक्कर

9 मार्च 2019

आतंकी को पकड़ने वाले होंगे सम्मानित
Jammu

आतंकी को पकड़ने वाले होंगे सम्मानित

9 मार्च 2019

इनसेट में ग्रेनेड हमला करने वाला आरोपी यासिर
Jammu

जम्मू बस स्टैंड ग्रेनेड हमला: आतंकी चार दिन की रिमांड पर ज्वाइंट इंटेरोगेशन सेंटर भेजा गया

9 मार्च 2019

जम्मू बस स्टैंड ब्लास्ट में पकड़ा गया आरोपी
Jammu

जम्मू बस स्टैंड धमाके में शामिल आतंकी की उम्र में उलझी पुलिस, जांच कराने की तैयारी

9 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जम्मू में बस स्टैंड में ग्रेनेड धमाका, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जम्मू बस स्टैंड में हमलावरों ने ग्रेनेड से धमाका किया। जिसमें करीब 6 लोग घायल हो गए। धमाके के बाद हमलावर फरार हैं। फिलहाल धमाके की वजहों का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

7 मार्च 2019

एनआईए 1:19

पुलवामा हमला: NIA को मिले ये अहम सुराग

26 फरवरी 2019

मुफ्ती 1:36

अनुच्छेद 35ए को लेकर ये बोलीं जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती

25 फरवरी 2019

उमर 1:51

अनुच्छेद 35ए को लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कही ये बड़ी बात

25 फरवरी 2019

अमन ठाकुर 1:44

आतंकियों से लोहा लेते शहीद हुआ अब पुलिस का ये अधिकारी, आखिरी विदाई में उमड़ा जनसैलाब

25 फरवरी 2019

Related

मेयर ने किया वार्ड 12 का दौरा
Jammu

मेयर ने किया वार्ड 12 का दौरा

9 मार्च 2019

श्रीनगर से हरियाणा जा रही भुक्की बरामद
Jammu

श्रीनगर से हरियाणा जा रही भुक्की बरामद

9 मार्च 2019

आतंकी अजहर मसूद को किसने छोड़ा था, सरकार जवाब दे
Jammu

आतंकी अजहर मसूद को किसने छोड़ा था, सरकार जवाब दे

9 मार्च 2019

सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए व्यापारी
Jammu

सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए व्यापारी

9 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सेना की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी पर हमला, जवाबी कार्रवाई में एक आतंकी ढेर

7 मार्च 2019

स्कंदन से मिलें अलग-अलग प्रतिनिधिमंडल
Jammu

स्कंदन से मिलें अलग-अलग प्रतिनिधिमंडल

9 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.