
वाहन की चपेट में आने से दो लोग घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 11:51 AM IST
विजयपुर। विजयपुर स्थित जम्मू-पठानकोट राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सुपरफास्ट गाड़ी की चपेट में आने से दो लोग जख्मी हो गए। उनकी पहचान रकेश कुमार (40) पुत्र राम शरण निवासी मावाल व राज कुमारी (40) पत्नी सतपाल निवासी पाटी के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार सड़क पार करते समय यह हादसा हुआ। घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों और पुलिस ने एक्सीडेंटल अस्पताल पहुंचाया और वहां पर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जीएमसी रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
