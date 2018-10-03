शहर चुनें

बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा के बाजार से बाइक चोरी

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 01:32 AM IST
बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा। कस्बा के बाजार से एक बाइक चोरी होने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस में दी शिकायत में पीड़ित सोहन लाल पुत्र तेज राम निवासी राजपुर कोल्ड (वीरपुर) ने बताया कि शाम साढ़े छह बजे के करीब मुख्य चौक पर बाइक खड़ी कर सामान खरीदने गया था। जब लौटा तो बाइक गायब थी। लोगों के अनुसार मुख्य चौक से कई दोपहिया वाहन चोरी हो चुके हैं। इन वारदातों अंकुश लगाने में पुलिस नाकाम साबित हो रही है। यह बहुत ही चिंताजनक है।
