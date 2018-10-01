शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   कल फिर सड़क पर उतरेंगे डेलीवेजर

कल फिर सड़क पर उतरेंगे डेलीवेजर

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 01:40 AM IST
जम्मू। लंबित वेतन और नियमित करने की मांग कर रहे पीएचई डेलीवेजरों ने गांधी जयंती पर मंगलवार को जम्मू में एक बार फिर सड़क पर उतरकर अपनी समस्याओं को उजागर करने का फैसला लिया है। एसोसिएशन के प्रधान तनवीर हुसेन के अनुसार प्रेस क्लब के बाहर डेलीवेजर एकत्रित होकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग के चीफ इंजीनियर ने मसलों के हल के लिए दस अक्तूबर तक का समय लिया है। ऐसे में श्रीनगर चलो पद यात्रा फिलहाल नहीं निकाली जाएगी। ब्यूरो
लाल घेरे में पाकिस्तानी हेलीकॉप्टर
Jammu

पीओके के प्रधानमंत्री का हेलीकॉप्टर भारतीय सीमा में बिना इजाजत हुआ दाखिल...

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में आए दिन नियंत्रण रेखा पर गोलाबारी करने वाली पाकिस्तानी सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर रविवार दोपहर करमाड़ा सेक्टर में करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर अंदर तक घुस आया...

30 सितंबर 2018

pakistan army removed people from village near loc in fear of another surgical strike from india
Jammu

दोबारा सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के डर से घबराया पाकिस्तान, सीमा पर खाली कराए कई गांव

30 सितंबर 2018

फरार एसपीओ आदिल बशीर शेख
Jammu

7 एके-47 राइफल और 1 पिस्टल के साथ फरार एसपीओ हिजबुल में हुआ शामिल, फोटो वायरल

30 सितंबर 2018

last day for nomination for fourth phase municipal election in jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर निकाय चुनाव: चौथे चरण के नामांकन का आज आखिरी दिन, 16 अक्तूबर को होने हैं चुनाव

1 अक्टूबर 2018

landmine blast in poonch jammu kashmir one jawan injured
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में नियंत्रण रेखा पर हुआ माइन ब्लास्ट, एक जवान घायल

30 सितंबर 2018

pakistani intruders on border finding way to come into india security forces on high alert
Jammu

कठुआ के रास्ते जम्मू-कश्मीर में घुसपैठ की फिराक में दो बड़े आतंकी संगठन, सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट

30 सितंबर 2018

transporters strike for a day in jammu on rise of diesel rate and in demand of increasing fare
Jammu

किराया बढ़ाने की मांग पर आज जम्मू में चक्का जाम, लोगों को नहीं मिल सकेगा पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट

1 अक्टूबर 2018

GOC Northern Command
Jammu

J&K: उत्तरी कमान प्रमुख ने घाटी में लिया जायजा, दुश्मनों की हरकतों को ध्वस्त करने के दिए निर्देश

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल के घर
Jammu

पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल के घर

1 अक्टूबर 2018

inter hostel basketball competition organised in shri mata vaishno devi university
Local Sports

बास्केटबाल में शिवालिक-ए ने बाजी मारी, अंतर हास्टल प्रतियोगिता का हुआ आयोजन

30 सितंबर 2018

