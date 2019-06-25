शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   बुद्धल हादसे के घायलों की हालत स्थिर

बुद्धल हादसे के घायलों की हालत स्थिर

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 03:04 PM IST
राजोरी। जिले की बुद्धल तहसील के केवल क्षेत्र में रविवार को हुए सड़क हादसे में घायलों की हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है। जिला अस्पताल के डिप्टी चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डा. महमूद अहमद ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती रतूली निवासी दो घायलों आजम व उसकी भतीजी जहीन अख्तर की हालत अब स्थिर है। दोनों खतरे से बाहर हैं। आजम ने बताया कि चालक वाहन सही तरीके से चला रहा था। हादसे वाली जगह से करीब 50 मीटर की दूरी पर एक तीव्र मोड़ में वह वाहन से संतुलन खो बैठा। इसके बाद वह खाई में जा गिरा।

