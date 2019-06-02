शहर चुनें

रेलगाड़ी से कटकर मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 01:23 AM IST
सांबा। जिले के नानके चक क्षेत्र की रेलवे पटरी से शनिवार को जीआरपी के जवानों को एक शव मिला। उसे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।
शनिवार को जीआरपी के जवान रेलवे पटरी पर गश्त कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान नानके चक क्षेत्र में पटरी के पास एक शव मिला जो पूरी तरह से कट चुका था। जीआरपी की कालीबड़ी पुलिस पोस्ट के जवानों ने शव को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जिसकी पहचान अजय कुमार पुत्र प्रेम चंद निवासी चनूरी सांबा के रूप में हुई है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिवार को सौंप दिया गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच कर रही है कि अजय पटरी पर कैसे पहुंचा। ब्यूरो

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ में आठ आतंकी सक्रिय, पुलिस जल्द करेगी इन्हें नाकाम: आईजी जम्मू

जम्मू जोन के आईजी एमके सिन्हा ने किश्तवाड़ जिले में आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी की बात स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि पुलिस ने अपने आतंकवाद विरोधी विशेष अभियान समूह (एसओजी) को क्षेत्र में आतंकवादियों को निष्क्रिय करने का काम सौंपा है। 

1 जून 2019

वैष्णो देवी से भैरो घाटी तक का रोपवे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कटड़ा वैष्णो देवी में दो दिन भैरो घाटी के लिए रोपवे रहेगा बंद, यह वजह आई सामने

1 जून 2019

जंगल में लगी आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ के मनकोट और बालाकोट सेक्टर में सीमा पर लगी आग, हो रहे जोरदार धमाके

1 जून 2019

preparations for amarnath yatra 2019 is going very fast, officials taking review in jammu kashmir
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: 15 जून तक बालटाल से गुफा तक ट्रैक होगा क्लीयर

1 जून 2019

state advisory committee approved fifty new colleges for jammu kashmir state
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में खुलेंगे 50 नए डिग्री कालेज, एसएसी की बैठक में मिली मंजूरी

1 जून 2019

शोपियां मुठभेड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में तीन आतंकी ढेर, भारी मात्रा में हथियार व गोला बारूद बरामद

31 मई 2019

घाटी में पत्थरबाज
Jammu

श्रीनगर के डाउनटाउन में जुमे की नमाज के बाद हिंसा, पथराव, लहराए गए पाक के झंडे

31 मई 2019

भाजपा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा क्षेत्र स्तर पर रैलियों से चुनाव अभियान शुरू करेगी भाजपा

1 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले कश्मीर में हालात खराब करने की साजिश, काफिले पर हो सकता है आईईडी हमला

1 जून 2019

tral encounter the militant was pakistani, last five months 101 militants killed in jammu kashmir
Jammu

त्राल मुठभेड़ में मारे गए आतंकियों की हुई शिनाख्त, एक था पाकिस्तानी, बीते पांच महीनों में 101 ढेर

1 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का आदेश, कैबिनेट की बैठकों में मंत्री नहीं ले जा सकेंगे फोन

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की तरफ से एक फरमान जारी किया गया है। योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठकों में अब मंत्री फोन नहीं ले जा सकेंगे।

1 जून 2019

पानी की समस्या 1:28

संगम नगरी प्रयागराज में लगातार बढ़ रही पानी की समस्या, गंदा पानी पीने को मजबूर लोग

1 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:54

डिनर डेट पर निकले जान्हवी और ईशान, कैमरे देखकर यूं निकले छुपते-छुपाते

1 जून 2019

ओवैसी 3:21

ओवैसी के बयान पर गृह राज्यमंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने किया पलटवार, कहा- नहीं चाहिए कोई सर्टिफिकेट

1 जून 2019

रणवी सिंह, 83 फिल्म 1:03

कोहली कर रहे 5 जून की तैयारी, रणवीर ने शेयर की 83 की जीत की क्लिप्स

1 जून 2019

हुर्रियत (एम) के अध्यक्ष मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

भारी जनादेश ने दी कश्मीर मुद्दे के हल के लिए पीएम को शक्ति: मीरवाइज

31 मई 2019

नदी में लापता टूरिस्ट गाइड की तलाश करते कर्मी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: तेज हवा की चपेट में आकर लिद्दर नदी में नाव पलटी, टूरिस्ट गाइड लापता

1 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

घाटी में आतंकियों का काम तमाम, सुरक्षाबलों ने इस साल अब तक 26 विदेशी समेत 101 आंतकी किए ढेर

1 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ में आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में दो एसपीओ घायल

1 जून 2019

घाटी में सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

कश्मीर: पुलवामा के त्राल में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो आतंकी ढेर

31 मई 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

देश की पहली महिला वित्तमंत्री बनने पर निर्मला सीतारमण को महबूबा मुफ्ती की बधाई

1 जून 2019

