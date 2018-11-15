शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   मवेशी तस्करी का प्रयास किया विफल

मवेशी तस्करी का प्रयास किया विफल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 02:05 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू। नगरोटा पुलिस ने मवेशी तस्करी के प्रयास विफल करते हुए एक तस्कर को पकड़ा है। इस दौरान 12 मवेशियों को मुक्त कराया गया। पुलिस ने नाके पर वाहन की तलाशी ली तो उसमें मवेशी बरामद हुए। आरोपी रफाकत अली अनंतनाग का रहने वाला है। वह मवेशियों को कश्मीर ले जा रहा था।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: जब बदानी ने तेंदुलकर के लिए बुना था भाषा का जाल, दोनों आज तक नहीं भूले वो यादगार मैच

14 नवंबर 2018

hemang badani
badani and sachin
badani and sachin
सचिन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: जब बदानी ने तेंदुलकर के लिए बुना था भाषा का जाल, दोनों आज तक नहीं भूले वो यादगार मैच

14 नवंबर 2018

खुदकुशी से पहले बिल्डर
Delhi NCR

'तुम घर छोड़ गई, मैं दुनिया छोड़कर जा रहा हूं' 17 पेज का सुसाइड नोट लिखकर लगा ली फांसी

14 नवंबर 2018

Rafale Deal
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एयरफोर्स का बयान, 33 साल से नहीं मिला कोई लड़ाकू विमान

14 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

आखिरकार रणवीर की हुईं दीपिका, लाख छिपाने के बावजूद LEAK हो गया दीपवीर की शादी का वीडियो

14 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepveer wedding
venice
deepika ranveer
Bollywood

आखिरकार रणवीर की हुईं दीपिका, लाख छिपाने के बावजूद LEAK हो गया दीपवीर की शादी का वीडियो

14 नवंबर 2018

अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

मिसालः शादी ने पहले दूल्हे ने रखी 4 शर्तें, मां-बाप ने पूरी कीं और एक रुपये में हो गए फेरे

14 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

मेहंदी लगाते-लगाते ही रो पड़ीं दीपिका, पास आए रणवीर और फिर ऐसे संभाला

14 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepika padukone
deepika padukone
deepika padukone
Bollywood

मेहंदी लगाते-लगाते ही रो पड़ीं दीपिका, पास आए रणवीर और फिर ऐसे संभाला

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

World Diabetes day: diabetes sweating symptoms discover the warning signs of diabetes
Health & Fitness

World Diabetes day: अपने पसीने से जानिए कहीं आपको डायबिटीज तो नहीं

14 नवंबर 2018

diabetes
Health & Fitness

World Diabetes day: क्या डायबिटीज से बचना मुमकिन है?

14 नवंबर 2018

Chhath Festival ended with arghya to rising sun
India News

तस्वीरें : उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हुआ छठ पर्व का समापन

14 नवंबर 2018

Christiaan van Heijst
World of Wonders

हवाई जहाज में पायलट की सीट से कुछ ऐसा दिखता है नजारा, देखकर आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी

14 नवंबर 2018

Children's Day 2018, bal diwas, card, greetings, pictures and tips for good habit in children
Relationship

Children's Day: इन 5 आदतों से अपने बच्चों को रखें दूर, उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए हैं बेहद जरूरी

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
लेटर्स फ्रॉम अ फादर टू हिज डॉटर’, यह पुस्तक पं.नेहरू द्वारा बेटी इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी (बाद में गांधी) को लिखे पत्रों पर आधारित है।
Blog

Children's Day: बेटी इंदिरा को लिखे ये खत कहते हैं नेहरू की असली कहानी

13 नवंबर 2018

AIIMS gave date after six years For child heart operation
Delhi NCR

मासूम के दिल के ऑपरेशन के लिए एम्स ने छह साल बाद की तारीख दी

14 नवंबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

कबड्डी के मैदान पर हाथ आजमाने उतरा दुनिया का सबसे धाकड़ मैच फिनिशर, तस्वीरें वायरल

14 नवंबर 2018

Electricity gets in exchange for paddy In this village at Moradabad
Moradabad

इस गांव में धान के बदले मिलती है बिजली, बाट-तराजू लेकर बिल वसूलने पहुंचते हैं बिजलीवाले

14 नवंबर 2018

Gunjan Tripathi
Smart Beti

स्मार्ट बेटियां : ...और सहेलियों की मदद से गुंजन ने बृजरानी को बचाया

14 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

two militants of hizbul mujahideen arrested by security forces in pulwama jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के दो आतंकी गिरफ्तार, हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। सुरक्षाबलों ने बुधवार को दो आतंकियों को गिरफ्त में किया। पुलिस सूत्रों कि माने तो दोनों आतंकी हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के बताएं जा रहे हैं।

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पकड़े गए आतंकी शब्बीर अहमद और मोहम्मद अकीब
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षा बलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, चार आतंकी गिरफ्तार, ग्रेनेड सहित हथियार बरामद

14 नवंबर 2018

ceasefire violation by pakistan in naushera and palanwala sector jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर की नापाक हरकत, नौशेरा और पलांवाला सेक्टर पर शुरू की फायरिंग

14 नवंबर 2018

सुनील शर्मा पुंछ, ताज सूरनकोट नगरपालिका के बने चेयरमैन
Jammu

सुनील शर्मा पुंछ, ताज सूरनकोट नगरपालिका के बने चेयरमैन

15 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में ताजा बर्फबारी के बाद हिमस्खलन की चेतावनी जारी, 7 जिलों में अलर्ट

14 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू एअरपोर्ट पर टला बड़ा विमान हादसा, दिल्ली जा रही थी स्पाइसजेट की फ्लाइट

13 नवंबर 2018

बीएसएफ की पाकिस्तानी रेंजर्स के साथ सेक्टर स्तरीय फ्लैग मीटिंग
Jammu

सुबह सीमा पर शांति बनाए रखने पर पाक से बनी सहमति, शाम होते-होते सीजफायर उल्लंघन में एक जवान शहीद

13 नवंबर 2018

महिला से बरामद हथियार
Jammu

लश्कर की महिला ओजीडब्ल्यू गिरफ्तार, 10 ग्रेनेड और एके राइफल की 365 गोलियां बरामद

14 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रोहिंग्या बस्ती में मौलवी ने मदरसे में पढ़ने वाली छात्रा से किया कुछ ऐसा, सह ना पाई वो

12 नवंबर 2018

terrorist
Jammu

J&K: सीमा पार 160 आतंकी घुसपैठ को तैयार, सेना अलर्ट, देगी करारा जवाब

12 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

जम्मू कश्मीर के कई हिस्सों में मंगलवार को बारिश और बर्फबारी की वजह से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। बर्फबारी की वजह से मुगल रोड और श्रीनगर-कारगिल मार्ग समेत कई अन्य सड़कें भी बंद हो गईं।

14 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़

5 नवंबर 2018

ओवैसी 1:05

मुगल रोड से बर्फ हटाने का काम जारी, फंसे हुए लोगों को किया गया रेस्क्यू

5 नवंबर 2018

सत्यपाल 1:22

सत्यपाल मलिक ने अनिल परिहार की हत्या को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, बोले आतंकियों की कर ली गई है पहचान

5 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 0:43

दक्षिण कश्मीर के किसान का वीडियो वायरल, बर्फबारी की वजह से सेब की फसल को हुआ नुकसान

4 नवंबर 2018

Related

पुलवामा में मारा गया आतंकी वाजिद अल इस्लाम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 2 आतंकी किए ढेर

10 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli pc
Local Sports

कोहली ने जब फैन को दी देश छोड़ने की नसीहत, आईजीपी रथ बोले- 'अपनी देशभक्ति अपने पास रखो'

8 नवंबर 2018

कपड़े प्रेस करने वाले की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत
Jammu

कपड़े प्रेस करने वाले की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

14 नवंबर 2018

एनकाउंटर
Jammu

हंदवाड़ाः सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, सेना ने मार गिराया पाक आतंकी

11 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

रेल यात्रियों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, टिकट कटाने से पहले पढ़ लें ये जरूरी खबर

11 नवंबर 2018

security forces get input of intruders from loc in jammu kashmir security on high alert
Jammu

J&K: सीमा से शहरों में आतंकियों के घुसपैठ की सूचना के बाद हाई अलर्ट, बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट के साथ जवान तैनात

12 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.