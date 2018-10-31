शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   woman kidnapped in poonchh, saved in hours

पुंछ में महिला का अपहरण, कुछ ही घंटों बाद बचाया गया

एजेंसी, जम्मू Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 04:48 PM IST
अपहरण
अपहरण
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में एक व्यक्ति ने एक महिला का कथित रूप से अपहरण कर लिया, लेकिन कुछ ही घंटों के भीतर उसे मुक्त करा लिया गया। पुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने बताया कि मोहम्मद कादिर नामक एक व्यक्ति ने मेंढर पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि उसकी पत्नी का राजौरी के रहने वाले शाह नवाज अहमद ने मंगलवार की शाम को उसके घर से अपहरण कर लिया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि विभिन्न स्थानों पर छापे मारे गये और महिला को अपहरण के आठ घंटों के भीतर आरोपी व्यक्ति के राजौरी स्थित घर से मुक्त करा लिया गया।

Recommended

smartphones
Tech Diary

पुराना फोन भी आधी कीमत पर बिक जाएगा, आजमाकर देखें

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

VIDEO: धोनी की चीते सी फुर्ती ने उड़ाए दुश्मनों के होश, विकेट के पीछे पलक झपकते ही किया शिकार

31 अक्टूबर 2018

ms dhoni
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

VIDEO: धोनी की चीते सी फुर्ती ने उड़ाए दुश्मनों के होश, विकेट के पीछे पलक झपकते ही किया शिकार

31 अक्टूबर 2018

How to book tatkal ticket online
Tip of the Day

आप भी बुक कर सकते हैं तत्काल टिकट, बस यह स्मार्ट तरीका पता होना चाहिए

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Hashimpura massacre delhi high court sentences them to life imprisonment meerut
Meerut

हाशिमपुरा नरसंहार : सभी 16 दोषी पीएसी जवानों को उम्रकैद, मारे गए थे 42 लोग

31 अक्टूबर 2018

father in law install CCTV camera in bathroom at sonebhadra
Varanasi

ससुर ने बहू के बाथरूम में लगवाए सीसीटीवी कैमरे, बुरी नीयत से इस तरह उठा पर्दा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

यूपीः कोचिंग जा रही पत्नी को पति ने सरेराह चाकू से गोदा, फिर ससुराल पहुंच कर खुद को लगा ली आग

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kidnapping woman jammu and kashmir rescued jammu news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Amethyst Realm
Supernatural Stories

भूतों के साथ हमबिस्तर होने का दावा करने वाली महिला करने जा रही है शादी, तैयारियां हो गईं पूरी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Know how Dogs can detect malaria by sniffing peoples socks |
Health & Fitness

वैज्ञानिकों की अनोखी खोज, अब डॉक्टर से पहले कुत्ते लगाएंगे मलेरिया का पता

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Gorakshasana
Yoga and Health

पेट से जुड़ी सारी परेशानियों को खत्म कर देगा ये एक आसन 

31 अक्टूबर 2018

10 must know special facts about the world's tallest statue Statue of Unity
World of Wonders

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी: सबसे ऊंचे 'सरदार' की 10 बातें हैरान कर देंगी आपको

30 अक्टूबर 2018

'रन फॉर यूनिटी'
India News

तस्वीरें: पटेल की जयंती पर देशभर में 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' का आगाज, पीएम मोदी ने किया मूर्ति का अनावरण

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो
Dehradun

इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक में आम जनता के लिए खाते खोलने पर लगी रोक, अब केवल खोले जाएंगे ये अकाउंट

31 अक्टूबर 2018

दरोगा एनपी सिंह ने आनन फानन में कार का पिछला शीशा तोड़कर गेट खोला
Delhi NCR

8 माह की बच्ची को कार में छोड़ भूल गए मां-बाप, रोने की आवाज सुन दरोगा ने ऐसे निकाला बाहर

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Local Sports

कानपुर का रिषभ शतरंज में यूपी चैंपियन

30 अक्टूबर 2018

exam
Dehradun

यूजीसी ने पीएचडी के नियमों में किया बदलाव, अब प्रवेश परीक्षा के साथ ही करना होगा ये काम

31 अक्टूबर 2018

PM Modi
Dehradun

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के केदारनाथ दौरे पर असमंजस, पीएमओ से नहीं मिला अंतिम कार्यक्रम 

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

Army officer among eight soldiers injured in Rajwar blast in jammu kashmir
Jammu

J&K: ग्रेनेड फटने से मेजर सहित आठ जवान घायल, कुपवाड़ा के जंगलों में हुआ हादसा

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हंदवारा में एक धमाके में मेजर सहित आठ जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। 21 आरआर की टुकड़ी कुपवाड़ा के जंगलों में ट्रेनिंग कर रही थी। इस दौरान उनका ही एक ग्रेनेड फट गया। जिसमे मेजर सहित आठ जवान घायल हो गए हैं।

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Parvez rasool
Local Sports

जम्मू-कश्मीर में दो साल बाद होंगे रणजी मुकाबले, यह भारतीय टीम का खिलाड़ी संभालेगा टीम की कमान

31 अक्टूबर 2018

nine youth missing in srinagar jammu kashmir, two of them join militant group lashkar e taiba
Jammu

J&K: श्रीनगर से 9 युवक हुए लापता, दो हुए आतंकी संगठन लश्कर में शामिल

31 अक्टूबर 2018

earthquake hits jammu kashmir region leh was the center: IMD
Jammu

5.3 और 4.4 तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के दो झटकों से हिला जम्मू-कश्मीर, जान-माल के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं

29 अक्टूबर 2018

‘कफन’ नाटक का मंचन
Jammu

J&K: पत्नी के अंतिम संस्कार के पैसों से पी ली शराब, गर्भवती थी पत्नी, 'कफन' का किया गया मंचन

31 अक्टूबर 2018

बीएसएफ के वाहन पर आतंकियों ने किया हमला
Jammu

J&K: श्रीनगर में आतंकियों ने किया बीएसएफ के वाहन पर हमला, पांच जवान घायल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

आतंकी जीनतुल इस्लाम
Jammu

आतंकी जीनतुल इस्लाम लश्कर छोड़ अल-बद्र संगठन में हुआ शामिल, सुरक्षा बलों की सूची में टॉप-5 में शामिल

31 अक्टूबर 2018

आतंकियों से बरामद गोला बारूद
Jammu

J&K: सेब की पेटी में भरा था गोला बारूद, सुरक्षाबलों को देख शुरू की फायरिंग, 3 आतंकी गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

उत्तरी कश्मीर के सोपोर में आतंकियों के खिलाफ मोर्चा लेते सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों से मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

26 अक्टूबर 2018

pakistani intruders seen in hiranagar sector kathua jammu kashmir
Jammu

J&K: कठुआ में सीमा पर घुसपैठ करते दिखे चार आतंकी, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

कश्मीर में पत्थरबाजी पर राजनाथ सिंह ने दिया बड़ा बयान

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षा की समीक्षा करने पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पत्थरबाजी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां पत्थरबाजी में कमी आई है। सुनिए राजनाथ सिंह ने और क्या-क्या कहा।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

कटरा नवरात्र 0:47

VIDEO: यहां बिखर रहे नवरात्रि महोत्सव के अनूठे रंग

10 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:21

2009 में चुनाव से दूर रहने वाले सज्जाद PDP-NC को कह रहे कश्मीर की ‘तरक्की का दुश्मन’!

8 अक्टूबर 2018

उधमपुर 1:00

छात्रों ने इसलिए पेंट कर डाली पूरी दीवार

30 सितंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:35

VIDEO: कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर

27 सितंबर 2018

Related

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

पत्थरबाजों को आतंकी नहीं मान सकते, उमर ने राज्यपाल के बयान पर किया ट्वीट

30 अक्टूबर 2018

पंचायत चुनाव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: घाटी में नामांकन के अंतिम दिन 166 ने पंचायत चुनाव के लिए भरे पर्चे

31 अक्टूबर 2018

घर पहुंचा शहीद जवान का शव
Jammu

करवाचौथ के दिन शहीद हुआ था जवान, अगले दिन पहुंचा शव, पत्नी का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

पीडीपी नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या, इनसेट में फाइल फोटो
Jammu

J&K: आतंकियों ने शोपियां में सेना के वाहन को बनाया निशाना, पीडीपी नेता को मारी गोली, मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2018

बख्शी स्टेडियम
Local Sports

J&K: अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बनेगा बख्शी स्टेडियम, नवंबर में पहली बार कश्मीर में होंगे लीग मैच

28 अक्टूबर 2018

इसी ट्रक से बदमाशों ने लूटी थी एक करोड़ नगदी
Jammu

J&K: जांच एजेंसी का अधिकारी बताकर लूटा था ट्रक से एक करोड़ कैश, ड्राइवर भी था नकदी से अनजान

28 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.