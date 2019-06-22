शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Minibus turned turtle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: किश्तवाड़ में पटली बस, 18 लोग जख्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू-कश्मीर Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 08:47 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में शनिवार को एक मिनी बस पलट गई। बस पलट के कारण 18 लोग जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी लोगों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने संवाददाताओं से बात करते हुए कहा कि बस किश्तवाड़ से कंदनी गांव की ओर जा रही थी तब ये घटना घटी। घटना फोगमोर की है। 

किश्तवाड़ के जिला विकास कमिश्नर एएस राना ने अस्पताल जाकर जख्मी लोगों का हालचाल जाना। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी लोग अब ठीक हैं।

Recommended

अमेठी में कैबिनेट मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
Lucknow

अमेठी में स्मृति ईरानी का राहुल गांधी पर बड़ा हमला, कहा- लोकतंत्र नामदारों के लिए नहीं है

22 जून 2019

खबर खजाना की विजेता अनीता चौधरी अपनी बेटी व बेटे के साथ
Meerut

'खबर खजाना' की विजेता बनीं मेरठ की अनीता चौधरी, 33 साल से हैं अमर उजाला की नियमित पाठक

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

कानपुर: पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की 73 साल पुरानी इस शाखा का अस्तित्व खत्म, खाताधारकों के लिए जरूरी जानकारी

22 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
भाजपा हेडक्वार्टर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः भाजपा मुख्यालय में बम होने की अफवाह से फैली सनसनी, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

22 जून 2019

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट
Chandigarh

सरकारी भर्ती के नियम बदले, अब तीन शर्तें पूरी करने पर मिलेगी नौकरी, 7 क्लिक में पूरी डिटेल

22 जून 2019

National security advisor Ajit Doval offering prayer in kuldevi temple at pauri
Dehradun

कुलदेवी के मंदिर में एनएसए अजीत डोभाल ने की पूजा, दिया एक लाख रुपये का चढ़ावा

22 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
bus accident accident jammu and kashmir police district development officer
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

HD Kumaraswamy
India News

...जब सरकारी स्कूल में फर्श पर ही कपड़ा बिछाकर सो गए कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी 

22 जून 2019

PM Narendra Modi wins British Herald reader’s poll for world’s most powerful person 2019
World

दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर शख्स बने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, पुतिन और ट्रंप को भी पछाड़ा

22 जून 2019

जय भगवान
Chandigarh

ओलंपियन बॉक्सर जयभगवान को थप्पड़ मारना पड़ा महंगा, हरियाणा पुलिस ने किया सस्पेंड

22 जून 2019

जहर खाया
Meerut

मनचलों से परेशान छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, दुष्कर्म की हुई थी कोशिश

22 जून 2019

Make in India
Business

विदेशी वाहन निर्माताओं के साथ एफटीए मेक इन इंडिया के खिलाफ

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
central government directs banks, PSUs to review employees for corruption, non-performance
India News

भ्रष्टाचार पर सरकार का प्रहार, केंद्र ने बैंकों से मांगी भ्रष्ट और नकारा कर्मियों की सूची

22 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण फैला रहे चार मॉल पर 48 लाख का जुर्माना

22 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस
India News

तस्वीरें: योग का ऐसा जुनून कहीं देखा है, आईटीबीपी के घोड़े और खोजी कुत्ते भी कर रहे योगासन

21 जून 2019

गुरमीत राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से बाहर आना चाहता है राम रहीम, 23 माह बाद आई याद तो इस काम के लिए मांगी पैरोल

21 जून 2019

योग करते गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने रोहतक में 21 हजार लोगों संग किया योग, सीएम-मंत्री भी रहे मौजूद

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

सरकार के साथ बातचीत के लिए हुर्रियत कॉन्फ्रेंस अब तैयार: सत्यपाल मलिक 

जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने शनिवार को कहा कि पिछले साल अगस्त से कश्मीर घाटी में हालात बेहतर हुए हैं और हुर्रियत कॉन्फ्रेंस सरकार के साथ बातचीत करना चाहती है। 

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जवानों से हाथ मिलाते हुए सेना अध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत
Jammu

जवान किसी भी चुनौती से निपटने को तैयार : सेनाध्यक्ष

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकियों की नहीं, अब जम्मू-कश्मीर में ड्रग्स की घुसपैठ करा रहा पाकिस्तान

22 जून 2019

सेना अध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

पीर पंजाल में दोबारा आतंकवाद जीवित करने की कोशिश, ठोस कदम उठाने होंगे: सेनाध्यक्ष

22 जून 2019

रसिख सलाम
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रसिक सलाम पर दो साल का बैन, BCCI ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के मामले में की कार्रवाई

19 जून 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का बोर्ड
Jammu

जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस का साइन बोर्ड बना हास्यास्पद, लिखा-'डू नॉट यूज मोबाइल व्हाइल ड्रिंकिंग'

21 जून 2019

सुरक्षाबलों ने चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: किश्तवाड़ में दूसरे दिन भी चला सर्च ऑपरेशन, आतंकियों के छिपे होने का है अंदेशा

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कश्मीरः अगवा लश्कर आतंकी की बहन और जीजा को आतंकियों ने पैर पर मारी गोली, फिर किया रिहा

21 जून 2019

encounter anantnag
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनंतनाग में 24 घंटे के भीतर दूसरा एनकाउंटर, दो आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

18 जून 2019

इनसेट: पुलवामा हमले में कार मालिक आतंकी सज्जाद भट
Jammu

मारा गया जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट, पुलवामा हमले में इस्तेमाल हुई थी इसकी कार

18 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

वित्त मंत्रालय में हुई हलवा सेरेमनी, अब 15 दिन कैद रहेंगे 100 कर्मचारी

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण 5 जुलाई को बजट पेश करेंगी। बजट दस्तावेजों का प्रकाशन आज से शुरू हो गया। प्रकाशन प्रारंभ होने से पहले वित्त मंत्रालय में हलवा सेरेमनी हुई। इसके साथ ही 100 कर्मियों का बजट पेश होने तक नॉर्थ ब्लॉक से निकलना बंद हो जाएगा।

22 जून 2019

दिल्ली मर्डर 1:39

दरिंदे बाप ने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों का काट डाला गला

22 जून 2019

अतुल राय 1:48

बसपा सांसद अतुल राय ने किया कोर्ट में समर्पण, जारी किया वीडियो संदेश

22 जून 2019

concept pic 3:18

मूर्ति में फंस गई महिला, विदेशी लड़कों ने गाया 'भोली सी सूरत'

22 जून 2019

concept pic 3:06

युवाओं के सिर पर निकल रही सींग, मोबाइल बना कारण!

22 जून 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक सीमा के पास बीएसएफ को मिली 25 करोड़ की हेरोइन, प्लास्टिक के गैलन में हो रही थी तस्करी

20 जून 2019

मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

नशे के बढ़ते चलन पर बोले मीरवाइज, अपने बच्चों पर ध्यान दें अभिभावक, वरना पंजाब बन जाएगा कश्मीर

22 जून 2019

सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

आतंकियों की आशंका पर सुरक्षाबलों ने की फायरिंग, किश्तवाड़ में सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

21 जून 2019

सैयद अली शाह गिलानी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

कश्मीर विश्वविद्यालय में आयोजित सेमिनार में जाने से सैयद अली शाह गिलानी को रोका

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, आठ लोग घायल

18 जून 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो सुनिश्चित: राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक

22 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.