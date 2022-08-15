Independence Day: उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने फहराया तिरंगा, बोले-5 अगस्त को हर साल भ्रष्टाचार मुक्ति दिवस मनेगा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
The administration has decided that 5th August will be celebrated as Freedom from Corruption day every year in J&K and continuous drives against corruption will be done throughout the year: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, in Srinagar#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/P3CTUh7lET— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha takes part in #IndependenceDay celebrations in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/3DBQjwupF0— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Three years back, PM Modi lit a lamp of modern economic & social development in J&K...J&K admn achieved notable achievements. Despite various challenges, we completed 50,726 projects in last financial yr with a five-time speed: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, in Srinagar#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/gWakOVvg07— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Sweets were exchanged between BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers at International Border in J&K's RS Pura on #IndependenceDay#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/6pW66HmJ90— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
