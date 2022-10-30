Jammu and Kashmir: लश्कर का आतंकी आदिल गनी डार शोपियां से गिरफ्तार, हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद

प्रतिबंधित आतंकी संगठन लश्कर-ए-तैयबा से जुड़े सक्रिय आतंकी आदिल गनी डार को शोपियां के मोहनदपोरा गांव से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। शोपियां पुलिस ने उसके पास से हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद किया है।

Jammu and Kashmir | Adil Gani Dar, an active terrorist associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT, has been arrested from Mohandpora village of Shopian. Arms and ammunition recovered: Shopian Police pic.twitter.com/98IiaHX4vA