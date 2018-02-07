अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   What is the policy of the transfer of Divyang Prabhodak, the Rajasthan High Court asked

दिव्यांग प्रबोधकों के स्थानान्तरण की क्या है नीति, हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:01 PM IST
What is the policy of the transfer of Divyang Prabhodak, the Rajasthan High Court asked
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने प्रमुख शिक्षा सचिव और शिक्षा निदेशक सहित अन्य को नोटिस जारी कर पूछा है कि दिव्यांग प्रबोधकों का स्थानान्तरण करने के संबंध में राज्य सरकार की क्या नीति है? इसके साथ ही अदालत ने राज्य सरकार को जवाब पेश करने के लिए पांच मार्च का समय दिया है।

न्यायाधीश वीएस सिराधना की एकलपीठ ने यह आदेश विद्यासागर शर्मा की ओर से दायर याचिका पर प्रारंभिक सुनवाई करते हुए दिए। याचिका में कहा गया कि याचिकाकर्ता वर्ष 2002 में सवाईमाधोपुर के लाखनपुर में प्रबोधक लगा था। वहीं वर्ष 2008 में राज्य सरकार ने प्रबोधकों को तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों के समान वेतन परिलाभ दिए। याचिका में कहा गया कि राज्य सरकार ने वर्ष 2016 में समानीकरण के तहत दिव्यांग शिक्षकों को गृह जिले या इच्छित स्थान पर स्थानान्तरित करने का निर्णय लिया।

याचिका में कहा गया कि इसके विपरीत याचिकाकर्ता का घर से सौ किलोमीटर दूर दुर्गम स्थान पर ट्रांसफर किया गया। याचिका में यह भी कहा गया कि गत 22 दिसंबर को प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग ने कुछ तृतीय श्रेणी अध्यापकों का गृह जिले में ट्रांसफर किया, जिसका आधार शिक्षक या उसके परिजनों की गंभीर बीमारी रखी गई। याचिका में कहा गया कि राज्य सरकार दिव्यांग तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों को इच्छित स्थान पर ट्रांसफर कर रही है, लेकिन प्रबोधकों को इससे दूर रखा जा रहा है।

जिस पर सुनवाई करते हुए एकलपीठ ने संबधित अधिकारियों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है।
