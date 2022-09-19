Rajasthan: सचिन पायलट ने उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ से मुलाकात की, मंगलवार से भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में होंगे शामिल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट ने सोमवार को उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ से मुलाकात की। उपराष्ट्रपति सचिवालय ने ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी।
Shri Sachin Pilot Ji, Hon'ble Member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and former Union Minister, called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. @SachinPilot @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/D4vq9oZiRs— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 19, 2022
