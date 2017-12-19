बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां जौहर के लिए जाते हुए दिखेंगी महारानी पद्मिनी!
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:45 AM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावती' ने एक बार पुन: राजनेताओं को देश के भूले-बिसरे इतिहास को सहेजने की याद दिलाई है। फिल्म 'पद्मावती' का भविष्य भले ही अभी तक तय नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन राजस्थान सरकार ने महारानी पद्मिनी को मूर्त रूप देने का जरुर निर्णय किया है। दरअसल जिस महारानी पद्मिनी के जौहर की गाथा का इतिहास अभी तक पढ़ाया जा रहा है, उन महारानी की प्रतिमा अब उदयपुर में लगाई जाएगी।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
