यहां जौहर के लिए जाते हुए दिखेंगी महारानी पद्मिनी!

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:45 AM IST
rajasthan padmavati controversy maharani padmini staute will be in udaipur

संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावती' ने एक बार पुन: राजनेताओं को देश के भूले-बिसरे इतिहास को सहेजने की याद दिलाई है। फिल्म 'पद्मावती' का भविष्य भले ही अभी तक तय नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन राजस्थान सरकार ने महारानी पद्मिनी को मूर्त रूप देने का जरुर निर्णय किया है। दरअसल जिस महारानी पद्मिनी के जौहर की गाथा का इतिहास अभी तक पढ़ाया जा रहा है, उन महारानी की प्रतिमा अब उदयपुर में लगाई जाएगी।

