बच्चों और बुजुर्ग सहित पांच की मौत, अब भी खिंची हैं दोनों खेमों में तलवारें
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:39 AM IST
हठधर्मिता अब मरीजों की जान ले रही है। लेकिन सरकार और चिकित्सक दोनों ही पांव पीछे खींचने को तैयार नहीं है। दरअसल राजस्थान में बीते तीन दिन से एक बार पुन: स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बेपटरी हैं। बीते माह की तर्ज पर अब भी राजस्थान सेवारत चिकित्सा संघ के बैनर तले दस हजार सरकारी चिकित्सक हड़ताल पर हैं। नतीजतन सोमवार को राजस्थान में अलग-अलग जगह पांच मरीजों ने इलाज के अभाव में दम तोड़ दिया।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
