राजस्थान के अजय रस्तोगी बने त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट के सीजे

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:47 PM IST
न्यायाधीश अजय रस्तोगी - फोटो : File
केन्द्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को अधिसूचना जारी कर राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के वरिष्ठ न्यायाधीश अजय रस्तोगी को पदोन्नति देते हुए त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट का मुख्य न्यायाधीश नियुक्त कर दिया है। 

गौरतलब है कि न्यायाधीश रस्तोगी 2 सितंबर 2004 को राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में जज नियुक्त हुए थे। वे राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश भी रह चुके हैं। 


 
