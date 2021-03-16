शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Police lathi charge protesting members of ABVP at Rajasthan University

राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी: प्रदर्शन कर रहे एबीवीपी सदस्यों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठी चार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 16 Mar 2021 04:43 PM IST
एबीवीपी सदस्यों पर लाठी चार्ज करती पुलिस
एबीवीपी सदस्यों पर लाठी चार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : एएनआई (वीडियो स्क्रीनशॉट)
राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय में मंगलवार को कुछ मुद्दों को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के सदस्यों पर पुलिस ने लाठी चार्ज कर दिया। ये लोग विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र-छत्राओं को बोनस स्कोर न दिए जाने समेत कुछ अन्य मुद्दों को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। इस दौरान छात्रों ने नारेबाजी की और लाठी चार्ज के दौरान छात्रों की पुलिसकर्मियों से भिड़ंत भी हुई। 
