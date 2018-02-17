अपना शहर चुनें

पीएनबी घोटाला: ईडी ने तीन जगह मारे छापे, ज्वैलरी समेत दस्तावेज जब्त

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 05:47 PM IST
pnb fraud ed raided more than 20 geetanjali jewellers showrooms and buildings in many states
डेमो इमेज
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में हुए महाघोटाले को लेकर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की कार्रवाई आज भी जारी रही। ईडी की टीम ने इस घोटाले से जुड़े संस्थान गीतांजलि ज्वैलर्स के अलग-अलग ठिकानों पर कार्रवाई की। 
ईडी की टीम राजधानी जयपुर में तीन दिन से छापामारी कर रही है। इस दौरान आज सीतापुरा और जवाहरलाल नेहरू मार्ग स्थित डब्ल्यूटीपी में स्थित शोरूम में  कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज भी जब्त किए है। 

20 से ज्यादा शहरों में कार्रवाई

pnb fraud geetanjali jewellers

Recommended

PNB fraud: three diamond companies of Nirav Modi addresses is incorrect 
India News

PNB घोटालाः नीरव मोदी ने बताए 3 कंपनियों के गलत पते, खाली हाथ लौटी CBI    

17 फरवरी 2018

PNB Fraud Case: CBI arrested 3 bank Employees who helped Nirav Modi
India News

PNB घोटाला: बैंक के 3 कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार, CBI की स्पेशल कोर्ट में हुई पेशी

17 फरवरी 2018

Mehul Choksi stuck in 2012 also 75 ton diamond and gold import without tax
India News

पहले भी फंस चुके हैं मेहुल चौकसी, बिना कस्टम ड्यूटी अदा किए ही आयात किए थे कई टन हीरे-जवाहरात

17 फरवरी 2018

Father of bank Employee who stuck in PNB Scam says son being made a spacegoat
India News

PNB घोटाले में फंसे बैंक कर्मचारी के पिता का बयान, बेटे को बनाया जा रहा है 'बलि का बकरा'

17 फरवरी 2018

PNB Scam: Nirav Modi gets involved with 150 shell companies
India News

PNB फ्रॉड: नीरव मोदी से जुड़ी 150 शैल कंपनियों का चला पता

17 फरवरी 2018

Accused of PNB Fraud-Scam, Nirav Modi exposed from 'Notebandi'
India News

PNB फ्रॉड : नोटबंदी के चलते खुली हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी की पोल

17 फरवरी 2018

