शहर को स्मार्ट बनाने के लिए हजारों लोग दौड़े, 20 देशों के धावकों ने लिया हिस्सा

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:33 PM IST
मैराथन में मिलिंद सोमन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूरज की पहली किरण के साथ ही आज शहर में लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए। मौका था जयपुर में नवीं मैराथन का। इस मैराथन का फ्लैग ऑफ एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन और अभिनेता मिलिंद सोमन ने किया। इस मैराथन में बीस से ज्यादा देशों के धावक शामिल हुए। जयपुर को वर्ल्ड क्लास सिटी बनाने के लिए हजारों शहरवासी जुटे।

अल्बर्ट हॉल से सुबह चार बजे जहां 42 किलोमीटर की फुल मैराथन शुरू हुई तो वहीं एक घंटे बाद करीब पांच बजे 21 किलोमीटर की हाफ मैराथन शुरू हुई। आयोजन संस्थान की ओर से दावा किया जा रहा है कि इस बार मैराथन में भाग लेने वालों की संख्या करीब अस्सी हजार तक पहुंच गई है। इसे अपनी तरह का एक रिकॉर्ड माना जा रहा है।


मैराथन में जापान, चाइना, पौलेंड, स्वीडन, अर्जेंटीना, मलेशिया, सिंगापुर, इटली, लंदन, केन्या, अमेरिका सहित करीब बीस देशों के धावक शामिल हुए। इस मौके पर मैराथन की आयोजन संस्था संस्कृति युवा संस्था के अध्यक्ष सुरेश मिश्रा समेत कई लोग मौजूद थे।

मैराथन में विभिन्न कैटेगिरीज में करीब दस लाख रुपए के पुरस्कार बांटे गए। दौड़ के दौरान जहां कई कॉरपोरेट समूह, एजुकेशन संस्थाएं भी मौजूद रहीं, वहीं उनका उत्साह बढ़ाने के लिए बैंड्स का भी इंतजाम किया गया था।
