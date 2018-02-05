अपना शहर चुनें

इस शहर के लिए आज से उड़ेगी सीधी इंटरनेशनल उड़ान

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:24 PM IST
International flight will fly from today to this city from jaipur
flight - फोटो : getty images
जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से अब इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट की फेहरिस्त में एक और शहर का नाम जुड़ गया है।  

दरअसल, आज रात जयपुर एयरपोर्ट सातवें इंटरनेशनल डेस्टिनेशन से जुड़ जाएगा। जयपुर से कुआलालंपुर के बीच फ्लाइट शुरू की जा रही है।  

जानकारी के मुताबिक फ्लाइट डी7-184 रात दस बजे यहां पहुंचेगी और फ्लाइट डी7-185 रात 11:15 बजे उड़ान भरेगी। इससे पहले शारजाह, बैंकॉक, सिंगापुर, मस्कट के लिए दो-दो फ्लाइटें उड़ान भर रही हैं। कुआलालंपुर की यह फ्लाइट सप्ताह में चार दिन तक संचालित होगी।
