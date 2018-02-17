अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Indian Army recruitment result Will be announced soon

इस दिन घोषित किया जाएगा सेना भर्ती का परिणाम, जानिए

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 02:37 PM IST
Indian Army recruitment result Will be announced soon
file photo
प्रदेश के युवाओं के लिए आयोजित की गई सेना भर्ती रैली का परिणाम जल्द ही घोषित किया जाएगा। जिन्होंने भर्ती रैली की लिखित परीक्षा में हिस्सा लिया था, वे अपना रिजल्ट वेबसाइट पर 19 फरवरी को देख पाएंगे।
जानकारी के अनुसार, 28 जनवरी 2018 को राजस्थान के जयपुर, अलवर और कोटा में सेना भर्ती रैली का आयोजन किया गया था। ये भर्ती सैनिक सामान्य ड्यूटी, सैनिक तकनीकी, नर्सिंग असिस्टेंट और सैनिक ट्रैड्समैन के पदों के लिए हुई थी, जिसके लिए बाकायदा लिखित परीक्षा कराई गई। इन सभी पदों पर हुई लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम 19 फरवरी 2018 को सुबह 11 बजे घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। अभ्यर्थी संबंधित भर्ती कार्यालय, जयपुर और आईवीआरएस जयपुर में इस संबंध में जानकारी ले सकते हैं।

साथ ही, भारतीय सेना की वेबसाइट www.joinindianarmy.nic.in पर भी 19 फरवरी को रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। रिजल्ट से संबंधित जानकारी दूरभाष संख्या 0141-2776128 पर भी संपर्क करके ली जा सकती है।

RELATED

army result indian army india result

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

siddhartha malhotra and rakul preet singh happy on aiyaary reaction
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'अय्यारी' का रिसपॉन्स देख खुश हुए सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, ट्रेड पंडितों का रिव्यू बेअसर

17 फरवरी 2018

amul ad on priya prakash varrier viral wink
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश के कजरारे नैनों से 'अमूल गर्ल' भी नहीं बच पाई, बोलीं- 'Wink all, Wink all'

17 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna may do the film Gumnaam
Bollywood

मनोज कुमार के बाद बिग बी और अक्षय हो सकते हैं 'गुमनाम', पहली बार निभाएंगे ऐसा किरदार

17 फरवरी 2018

Time Traveller From 2030 Noah Predictions Pass Lie Detector Test
World of Wonders

साल 2030 से लौटे शख्स ने पास किया लाई डिटेक्टर टेस्ट, किए 10 चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

17 फरवरी 2018

rekha touches asha bhosle feet at yash chopra award function
Bollywood

आशा ताई को देखते ही कदमों में झुक गईं रेखा, इशारों-इशारों में किया टूटे दिल का इजहार

17 फरवरी 2018

pooja chopra donate aiyaary earning for indian army
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के बाद ये एक्ट्रेस करेंगी शहीद परिवारों की मदद, फिल्म की फीस देंगी दान

17 फरवरी 2018

This famous pizza brand is offering free pizzas for one year
World of Wonders

फ्री पिज्जा के लिए कंपनी ने निकाला अजीबोगरीब ऑफर, शरीर का करवाना था ऐसा हाल

17 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Choudhry may be perform item number in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana 3
Television

सपना चौधरी को फिर मिला बड़ा ब्रेक, सुपरस्टार धर्मेंद्र के साथ आजमाएंगी किस्मत

17 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone will play lady don roll in Vishal Bhardwaj film rani
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब इस फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण बनेंगी ऐसी रानी, देखकर आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

17 फरवरी 2018

ss rajamouli announces 2nd season baahubali the lost legends
Bollywood

1000 करोड़ की कमाई के बाद राजामौली ला रहे 'बाहुबली 3', शुरू हो गई प्लानिंग

17 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

student commits suicide in lucknow
Lucknow

एग्जाम के प्रेशर में आकर हाईस्कूल के स्टूडेंट ने लगाई फांसी, मौत

लखनऊ में हाईस्कूल के छात्र ने परीक्षा में फेल होने के डर से शुक्रवार रात कमरे में फांसी लगा ली। पुलिस का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से मौत की असली वजह सामने आएगी।

17 फरवरी 2018

indian airforce rescue a pregant lady Stanzin Laton in leh, kargil
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः वायुसेना ने खराब मौसम में एयरलिफ्ट करके बचाई प्रेगनेंट महिला की जान

17 फरवरी 2018

Hindi na english, printed the wedding card in this language, rituals are also traditional
Meerut

हिंदी न अंग्रेजी, इस भाषा में छपवाया शादी का कार्ड, रस्में भी परंपरागत

16 फरवरी 2018

even assurance, cm avoid to come employees program
Dehradun

जानिए, निगम कर्मचारियों के अधिवेशन में हां कहने के बाद भी क्यों नहीं आए मुख्यमंत्री

17 फरवरी 2018

bjp leader Shanta Kumar lashes out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Shimla

वरिष्ठ भाजपा सांसद शांता कुमार ने अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

17 फरवरी 2018

Queen Elizabeth also liked elgin mill towel
Kanpur

एक थी एल्गिन! महारानी एलिजाबेथ को भी पसंद थीं यहां की तौलिया

17 फरवरी 2018

teacher rape with college student in himachal pradesh, accused Arrested
Shimla

कॉलेज शिक्षक ने छात्रा से किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

16 फरवरी 2018

traffic police helped old man to reach his home
Lucknow

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने इन बुजुर्ग को घर पहुंचाने में की मदद , सड़क पर पड़े थे बेहोश

17 फरवरी 2018

nanda devi express crushed elephant
Dehradun

देहरादून: नंदादेवी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से हाथी की मौत

17 फरवरी 2018

yogi adityanath speech on uttar pradesh budget 2018.
Lucknow

किसानों को ध्यान में रखकर तैयार किया गया प्रदेश का बजट: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

16 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: कॉलेज में युवक को नंगा कर पीटा, वीडियो वायरल होने पर हुआ खुलासा

जयपुर के निम्स मेडिकल कॉलेज से एक युवक की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक युवक को खंभे से बांधकर उसकी पिटाई की जा रही है यहां तक की उसके कपड़े भी उतार दिए गए हैं।

16 फरवरी 2018

in jaipur vasundhra raje says no guarantee of fulfilling the promises after presenting budget 3:15

VIDEO: वसुंधरा राजे ने खुद ही कह दिया ‘वादे पूरे होने की गारंटी नहीं’

13 फरवरी 2018

PERSON SWINGS SWORD IN GOVERNMENT OFFICE OF ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT IN JODHPUR 1:28

बिजली चोरी पर कार्रवाई से नाराज शख्स तलवार लेकर दफ्तर में घुसा

10 फरवरी 2018

5 dead, 3 ailing after eating 'halwa' in bhilwara 1:49

राजस्थान में हलवा खाना पड़ा भारी, पांच लोगों की हुई मौत

10 फरवरी 2018

french air force chief also fly with tejasat jodhpur airbase 1:00

फाइटर जेट 'तेजस' में फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ ने भरी उड़ान

8 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.