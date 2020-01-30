शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Supreme Court refuses to interfere in Allahabad HC order granting 2 day parole to BSP MP Atul Rai

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी बसपा सांसद अतुल राय को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत

एएनआई, घोसी Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 12:33 PM IST
अतुल राय (फाइल फोटो)
अतुल राय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मऊ की घोसी संसदीय सीट से सांसद अतुल राय को सांसद के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए दो दिन की पेरोल देने के इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय के फैसले में शुक्रवार को हस्तक्षेप करने से मना कर दिया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि अतुल राय के खिलाफ एक मई, 2019 को वाराणसी के लंका पुलिस थाने में दुष्कर्म के एक मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया था। राय ने घोसी संसदीय सीट से चुनाव लड़ा और 19 मई, 2019 को उन्हें विजेता घोषित किया गया। जमानत नहीं मिलने की वजह से वह सांसद के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण नहीं कर पाए।

न्यायमूर्ति डी. वाय. चंद्रचूड़ की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने उच्च न्यायालय के 23 जनवरी को सुनाए फैसले के खिलाफ दायर याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय के न्यायमूर्ति रमेश सिन्हा ने राय को बजट सत्र के दौरान नई दिल्ली में सांसद के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए दो दिन की पेरोल दी थी।

अदालत ने अपने आदेश में कहा था कि राय पुलिस हिरासत में 29 जनवरी को नई दिल्ली जाएंगे और शपथ ग्रहण के बाद पुलिस उन्हें 31 जनवरी, 2020 को वापस हिरासत में ले लेगी।

 
 
supreme court allahabad high court atul rai member of parliament
Most Read

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
Lucknow

शाहीन बाग की आड़ में जिन्ना वाली आजादी की मांग रहा है विपक्ष: केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने अमेठी में मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि कांग्रेस, आम आदमी पार्टी और ऐसे दल जिन्हें 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में देश की जनता ने नकार दिया वो शाहीन बाग की आड़ में देश तोड़ने वालों का समर्थन कर रहे हैं।

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
mla manoj paras
Moradabad

नगीना के सपा विधायक मनोज पारस को जेल, सांसद आजम खां समेत कई सपा नेता हैं अभियुक्त

30 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय वस्त्र मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

अमेठी में केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने किसानों को दी सौगात, गंगायात्रा में होंगी शामिल

30 जनवरी 2020

इस इमारत से गिर कर हुई मौत।
Lucknow

सीएसआई टावर की चौथी मंजिल से गिरकर ड्राइवर की दर्दनाक मौत

30 जनवरी 2020

फर्रुखाबाद में गंगा यात्रा का हुआ भव्य स्वागत
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबाद में गंगा यात्रा का हुआ भव्य स्वागत, पांचाल घाट पर हुई आरती, रात में रोशनी से नहाए घाट

30 जनवरी 2020

किसान के घर डकैतों का धावा, बेटे को गोली मारी
Kanpur

फतेहपुर: किसान के घर डकैतों का धावा, बेटे को गोली मारी, भतीजे ने संभाला मोर्चा, बदमाशों को खदेड़ा

30 जनवरी 2020

अपने पालतू कुत्ते के साथ अर्पित गुप्ता
Aligarh

अपनी जान देकर कुत्ते ने मालिक को दी जिंदगी, याद आई फिल्म 'तेरी मेहरबानियां'

29 जनवरी 2020

(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

कानपुर: शोहदों ने स्कूटी में मारी टक्कर, विरोध करने पर युवती को खींचकर डाल दिया तेजाब

30 जनवरी 2020

एएमयू
Aligarh

नागरिकता कानून पर एएमयू में बढ़ा विवाद, सड़कों पर उतरे छात्र, अफरा तफरी का माहौल

30 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

शिक्षा सेवा अधिकरण के संशोधित प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी, प्रयागराज में भी खुलेगा कार्यालय

30 जनवरी 2020

