दुष्कर्म के आरोपी बसपा सांसद अतुल राय को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मऊ की घोसी संसदीय सीट से सांसद अतुल राय को सांसद के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए दो दिन की पेरोल देने के इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय के फैसले में शुक्रवार को हस्तक्षेप करने से मना कर दिया।
Supreme Court refuses to interfere in the Allahabad High Court order granting 2-day parole to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai to attend his oath-taking as a Member of Parliament, in New Delhi. Rai is currently in jail in a rape case.— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020
30 जनवरी 2020