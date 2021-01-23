Home ›   India News ›   IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria says, if china can be aggressive, we can also be aggressive

चीन अगर आक्रामक होगा तो हम उससे भी ज्यादा आक्रामक होंगेः वायुसेना प्रमुख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 07:03 PM IST
भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया
भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया ने शनिवार को चीन को लेकर एक बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सीमा पर अगर चीन आक्रामक होगा तो हम उससे भी ज्यादा आक्रामक होंगे।
india news national rks bhadauria china india china dispute

