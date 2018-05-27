शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Una ›   मां नैना देवी के दरबार में फूलों से बनेगी अब हवन समग्री

मां नैना देवी के दरबार में फूलों से बनेगी अब हवन समग्री

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 06:07 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मां नैनादेवी के दरबार में फूलों से बनेगी हवन सामग्री
बीबीएमबी मैनेजमेंट ने मंदिर में दी सामग्री बनाने की मशीन
मंदिर न्यास को भेंट किया आरओ सिस्टम युक्त वाटर कूलर
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ऊना/नंगल।
बीबीएमबी मैनेजमेंट ने समाज सेवी गतिविधियों को आगे बढ़ाते हुए नैना देवी मंदिर न्यास को फूलों से हवन सामग्री बनाने की मशीन भेंट की है। हवन सामग्री बनाने वाली इस मशीन की कीमत करीब चार लाख रुपये बताई जा रही है। बीबीएमबी मैनेजमेंट ने मंदिर न्यास को आरओ सिस्टम से युक्त वाटर कूलर भी भेंट किया। बीबीएमबी के चेयरमैन दविंद्र शर्मा के नेतृत्व में मां नैना देवी के दरबार में फूलों से हवन सामग्री बनाने की मशीन भेंट की। मशीन का विधिवत उद्घाटन बीबीएमबी चेयरमैन दविंद्र शर्मा मां नैना देवी के दरबार पहुंचे और पूजा-अर्चना के बाद मशीन का लोकार्पण किया। बीबीएमबी के मुख्य अभियंता संजीव सूरी, उपमुख्य अभियंता हुसन लाल कंबोज सहित अन्य भी उपस्थित थे। हुसन लाल कंबोज ने बताया कि मां के दरबार में चढ़ाए फूलों के सूखने पर उन्हें अब उतार कर फेंक नहीं दिया जाएगा।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

these women from hunja valley remain younger everytime
Weird Stories

जन्नत है ये जगह, यहां खूबसूरत औरतों को कभी नहीं आता बुढ़ापा, ताउम्र रहती हैं जवान

27 मई 2018

Couple Get Married In Toilet here is the truth
Bizarre News

आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ जो टॉयलेट में शादी रचाने को मजबूर हो गए दूल्हा दुल्हन?

27 मई 2018

बिट्टी उर्फ कृति सेनन
Bollywood

IPL में अपनी अदाओं का जलवा बिखेरेंगी ये एक्ट्रेस, डांस रिहर्सल का वीडियो किया शेयर

27 मई 2018

अर्जुन रामपाल और प्रीति जिंटा
Bollywood

पत्नी और बच्चों से अलग रह रहे अर्जुन रामपाल, अब इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ हुए स्पॉट

27 मई 2018

gujrat lady don asmita gohil bhuri threat people and viral photos
Bizarre News

बला की खूबसूरत इस 20 साल की लेडी डाॅन से मिलिए, सूरत जितनी हसीन, करतूतें उतनी खतरनाक

27 मई 2018

Powerful Ways to Get Rid of Anxiety
Fitness

अगर आपके साथ रोज होती हैं ये चीजें, तो मानसिक बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं आप

27 मई 2018

गीता कपूर और अशोक पंडित
Bollywood

बेटे का इंतजार करते-करते थक गई थीं 'पाकीजा' की ये एक्ट्रेस, मौत से पहले बोली थीं- 'मेरा राजा आएगा'

27 मई 2018

pune doctor help beggars and treat them for free
Bizarre News

बीमार भिखारियों को ढूंढते हैं ये डॉक्टर और करते हैं मुफ्त इलाज, लोग कहते हैं 'मसीहा'

27 मई 2018

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

मां की मौत के वक्त भी नशे में धुत थे संजय दत्त, 'रॉकी' की रिलीज से पहले ही पड़ चुकी थी ड्रग्स की लत

27 मई 2018

abram
Bollywood

अबराम को कहा गया था शाहरुख के बड़े बेटे का लव चाइल्ड, जन्म पर हुए थे कई विवाद

27 मई 2018

Most Read

किनौनी शुगर मिल के डिस्टलरी प्लांट के टैंक में लगी आग
Meerut

मेरठ: किनौनी डिस्टलरी प्लांट में ब्लास्ट, 26 घंटे बाद तक नहीं बुझी आग, मौके पर दमकल की 25 गाड़ियां

मेरठ में किनौनी शुगर मिल के डिस्टलरी प्लांट के टैंक में लगी भीषण आग अभी नहीं बुझ सकी है। एफएसओ पुलिस लाइन संजीव कुमार के अनुसार अभी करीब दो से तीन घंटे और आग बुझाने में लगेंगे।

27 मई 2018

विजय प्रताप यादव- फाइल फोटो
Agra

कुछ दिन पहले ही जेल से हुई रिहाई, अब समाजवादी पार्टी ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता

27 मई 2018

सपा मुखिया अखिलेश यादव और बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

चुनावी गठबंधन को लेकर मायावती की दो टूक, मोदी विरोधियों के सामने रखी ये शर्त

27 मई 2018

अखिलेश यादव ने बांटे लैपटॉप
Lucknow

अलिखेश यादव ने निभाया अपना वादा, मेधावियों को बांटे लैपटॉप

27 मई 2018

भीषण गर्मी ने तड़पाया, बिजली कटौती ने रुलाया
Faridabad

भीषण गर्मी ने तड़पाया, बिजली कटौती ने रुलाया

27 मई 2018

पीएम मोदी
Meerut

PM मोदी ने किया ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे का उद्घाटन, पढ़ें उनके भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें

27 मई 2018

CRPF jawans injured as vehicle turned turtle in srinagar
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: CRPF का वाहन पलटा, 19 जवान घायल, पुलिस ने पत्थरबाजी से किया इनकार

27 मई 2018

शहर तक पहुंची आग की तपिश तो जागा प्रशासन, आज आपात बैठक
Mandi

शहर तक पहुंची आग की तपिश तो जागा प्रशासन, आज आपात बैठक

27 मई 2018

ऊपरी बल्ह में गहराया जल संकट, विभाग ने प्रशासन से टैंकर की डिमांड की
Mandi

ऊपरी बल्ह में गहराया जल संकट, विभाग ने प्रशासन से टैंकर की डिमांड की

27 मई 2018

इंटरव्यू लेते एसपी दीपक कुमार
Lucknow

एसपी ने निरीक्षकों से पूछे ट्रिकी सवाल, कहा-दंगे के स्थिति में क्या करोगे

27 मई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: हिमाचल के ऊना में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रक ने सास-बहू को रौंदा

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना में गुरुवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। ये दोनों महिलाएं सास-बहू बताई जा रही हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

18 मई 2018

राइजिंग मलंग 3:02

राइजिंग मलंग ने हिमाचल की वादियों में घोला सूफी रंग

17 मई 2018

म्यूजिक 3:21

हिमाचल की फिजा में घुले सूफी तराने

17 मई 2018

ऊना एक्सीडेंट 0:47

VIDEO: बच्ची को 10 मीटर तक घसीटती ले गई बस

8 मई 2018

UNA 0:56

दर्दनाक: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी कार पलटी 6 की मौत, 10 घायल

1 मई 2018

Recommended

सविता हल्लपनवार
Europe

आयरलैंड: गर्भपात कानून के खिलाफ ऐतिहासिक जनमत संग्रह, पिता बोले- सविता को न्याय मिला

27 मई 2018

Massive Water Crisis in Shimla water tank price hike to five thousand
Shimla

शिमला में पानी की लूट, 2500 के टैंकर के अब इतने रुपये, होटल बंद करने की नौबत

27 मई 2018

आईआईटी मेट्रो स्टेशन
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो स्टेशन के नाम पर आपत्ति, आईआईटी नें कहा निजी कोचिंग संस्थान के नाम के साथ ब्रांडिंग गलत

27 मई 2018

shikhar dhawan
Cricket News

IPL Final Live: सनराइजर्स को लगा पहला झटका, गोस्वामी 5 रन बनाकर हुए रनआउट

27 मई 2018

हाईटेंशन लाईन का तार टूटकर सडक पर गिरा। कार मिस्त्री चपेट में आने से घायल। बाल बाल बची जान।
Meerut

हाईटेंशन लाईन का तार टूटकर सडक पर गिरा। कार मिस्त्री चपेट में आने से घायल। बाल बाल बची जान।

27 मई 2018

कश्मीर के हालात
Opinion

संघर्ष विराम से किसे फायदा

27 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे कि कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज़ नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज़ हटा सकते हैं और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डेटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy और Privacy Policy के बारे में और पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.