शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Una ›   एमए अंगेजी में दाखिला 25 तक: अभिलाषा

एमए अंगेजी में दाखिला 25 तक: अभिलाषा

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 15 Jul 2018 10:13 PM IST
एडमिशन
एडमिशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दुलैहड़ (ऊना)। राजकीय महाविद्यालय बीटन में नए शैक्षणिक सत्र 2018-19 में एमए अंग्रेजी में दाखिले के लिए अंतिम तिथि 25 जुलाई निर्धारित की गई है। कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. अभिलाषा शारदा ने बताया कि बीटन कॉलेज में एमए अंग्रेजी विषय की कक्षाएं शुरू होने से क्षेत्र और आसपास के विद्यार्थियों को इसका बहुत अधिक फायदा पहुंचेगा। अब उन्हें इस विषय में स्नातकोत्तर स्तर की डिग्री के लिए प्रदेश या बाहरी राज्यों में नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस विषय में इच्छुक विद्यार्थी अपने आवेदन महाविद्यालय कार्यालय में 25 जुलाई तक जमा करवा सकते हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

muslim women
Weird Stories

चीन में मुस्लिम महिलाओं के कपड़े को लेकर बनाए अजीबोगरीब नियम, लंबे दिखें तो काट दो

15 जुलाई 2018

Hima Das
Success Stories

फुटबॉलर बनना चाहती थीं देश की 'गोल्डन' बेटी हिमा दास, Exclusive इंटरव्यू में कई खुलासे

15 जुलाई 2018

SBI PO Prelim Result 2018 will be declared today know how to check
Government Jobs

SBI PO Prelim Result 2018: आज जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

15 जुलाई 2018

croatia
Weird Stories

FIFA 2018: फाइनल देखने से पहले जान लें क्रोएशिया के 10 रोचक तथ्य, संभलकर रहना फ्रांस

15 जुलाई 2018

pregnant women
Yoga and Health

मानसून में प्रेगनेंट महिलाएं जरूर बरतें ये 5 सावधानियां, वरना नवजात को हो सकता है खतरा

15 जुलाई 2018

ranbir kapoor sanju all time number 6 movie in india
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के बावजूद बॉलीवुड का 'बाहुबली' नहीं 'संजू', इन 5 फिल्मों का तोड़ना पड़ेगा रिकार्ड

15 जुलाई 2018

महेश भट्ट और आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

जब आलिया के लिए महेश भट्ट को भी खरीदनी पड़ी थी टिकट, फिल्म देखकर ऐसा था रिएक्शन

15 जुलाई 2018

Snake
Weird Stories

व्हाट्सऐप पर देखा सांप तो डॉक्टर अंदर से गया कांप, मरीज को लगा दिए 80 इंजेक्शन

15 जुलाई 2018

the story of tooth fairy and teeth of child is something unique
Weird Stories

इस देश में है ऐसी परंपरा, जहां दांत टूटते ही बच्चों को बांटे जाते हैं पुरस्कार, वजह भी रोचक

15 जुलाई 2018

परीक्षा देकर लौटते अभ्यर्थी
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए 2985 पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी, आयु सीमा 40 वर्ष और सैलरी मोटी

15 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल रामनाईक।
Lucknow

पॉलिथीन बैन अध्यादेश को राज्यपाल ने दी मंजूरी, पर बाजारों में धड़ल्ले से हुआ इस्तेमाल

यूपी के राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने रविवार को प्रदेश में पॉलिथीन बैन किए जाने के अध्यादेश को मंजूरी दे दी। जिसके बाद अब 50 माइक्रॉन से कम की पॉलिथीन के इस्तेमाल या भंडारण पर जुर्माना देने के साथ ही जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है।

15 जुलाई 2018

मंदिरा बेदी दौड़ में हिस्सा लेती हुईं
Delhi NCR

'फिट इंडिया कैंपेन' में शामिल हुईं मंदिरा बेदी, प्रदूषण जागरूकता दौड़ को दिखाई हरी झंडी

15 जुलाई 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मोदी के भाषण को मायावती ने बताया चुनावी जुगाड़, कहा- समय से पहले लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारी

15 जुलाई 2018

suicide
Dehradun

किशोरी ने पंखे की कुंडी से लटककर की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा मौत का सच

15 जुलाई 2018

Panchayti raj minister virender kanwar statement
Shimla

लावारिस पशु रहित पंचायत को मिलेगा 10 लाख रुपये का पुरस्कार

15 जुलाई 2018

sawan puja in tapkeshwar temple
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड और नेपाली मूल के लोगों का सावन का पहला सोमवार कल, सभी तैयारियां पूरी

15 जुलाई 2018

john
Delhi NCR

जॉन अब्राहम के ड्राइवर की 12 साल की भांजी गायब, बोले- 2 रात से नहीं सो पा रहा हूं

15 जुलाई 2018

lok adalt in mandi himachal pradesh
Shimla

184 रुपये मनरेगा की दिहाड़ी, मजदूरों को दिए 13 से 45 रुपये

15 जुलाई 2018

508 hotel get pollution control board notice
Dehradun

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने बदरीनाथ से हरिद्वार तक 508 होटलों को नोटिस

15 जुलाई 2018

mohd shahzad
Dehradun

‘झोटा बिरयानी’ इफेक्ट: संजय गुप्ता को नोटिस, शहजाद बसपा से बाहर

15 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: हिमाचल के ऊना में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रक ने सास-बहू को रौंदा

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना में गुरुवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। ये दोनों महिलाएं सास-बहू बताई जा रही हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

18 मई 2018

राइजिंग मलंग 3:02

राइजिंग मलंग ने हिमाचल की वादियों में घोला सूफी रंग

17 मई 2018

म्यूजिक 3:21

हिमाचल की फिजा में घुले सूफी तराने

17 मई 2018

ऊना एक्सीडेंट 0:47

VIDEO: बच्ची को 10 मीटर तक घसीटती ले गई बस

8 मई 2018

UNA 0:56

दर्दनाक: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी कार पलटी 6 की मौत, 10 घायल

1 मई 2018

Recommended

मबापे
Football

FIFA WC 2018 Final Live: फ्रांस के खिलाफ क्रोएशिया की जागी उम्मीदें, स्कोर फिर भी 4-2

15 जुलाई 2018

me
Una

प्रवासी महिला को सांप ने डसा

15 जुलाई 2018

शोकग्रस्त परिजन और पड़ोसी
Kanpur

पापा जी आप कैसे हैं? आपको सपने में देखा तो सोचा फोन लगा लूं..., ये बातें कर निधि ने मौत को लगाया गले

15 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता के भाई ने सुरक्षा अधिकारी को मारी गोली, रास्ते से बाइक हटाने में हुई देरी नई हुई बर्दाश्त

15 जुलाई 2018

एसपी के साथ प्रशस्ति पत्र लिए खड़े महिला को बचाने वाले
Kanpur

महिला के प्यार में डूबा था, पत्नी को 'मौत की नींद' सुलाने के लिए बना बाजीगर, फरिश्ता बने ये लोग

15 जुलाई 2018

सुरेंद्र पाल की फाइल फोटो, -मृतक की पत्नी को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

प्रेमी की मोहब्बत में दीवानी पत्नी की दिल-दहला देने वाली करतूत, चश्मदीद ने कही ये बातें

15 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.