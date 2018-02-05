अपना शहर चुनें

Shimla Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 05:20 PM IST
रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट वर्कर फेडरेशन ने जताया रोष, डीटीओ की तरह आरटीए पद भी हो खत्म
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नंगल।
नंगल ट्रक यूनियन के मालिकों और चालकों ने सोमवार को ऑल इंडिया रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट वर्कर फेडरेशन माल वाहक वाहनों के टैक्स को ऑनलाइन न भरे जाने का विरोध किया है। प्रदेश इकाई के नेता सुरजीत सिंह ने सरकार से डीटीओ की तर्ज पर आरटीए के पद खत्म करने की मांग उठाई। इस मौके पर ट्रक चालकों और मालिकों से उन्होंने कहा कि आरटीए कार्यालयों में भ्रष्टाचार का बोलबाला है और आरटीए कार्यालयों में माल वाहक वाहनों के आनलाइन टैक्स न भरने से वाहन चालकों को परेशानियों से दो-चार होना पड़ा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि माल वाहक वाहनों के चालक अगर टैक्स भरने विभाग के मोहाली स्थापित कार्यालय जाते हैं तो उन्हें फेस-7 मोहाली बैंक में भेजा जाता है। यहां बैंक शाखा में ज्यादा भीड़ होने से चालकों को लंबी लंबी लाइनों में खड़े हो घंटो प्रतीक्षा करनी पड़ती है। यदि चालक दूसरे दिन टैक्स जमा करवाने जाए तो उनसे जुर्माना वसूला जाता है। उन्होंने सरकार से माल वाहक वाहनों के टैक्स भरने की प्रक्रिया आनलाइन करने की मांग की। इस मौके पर अमरीक सिंह, बलदेव सिंह, हैप्पी, गुरदीप सिंह, मोहित शर्मा, जसवीर सिंह, राकेश कुमार, सोहन सिंह, शिव कुमार, भुपिंद्र पाल, महेंद्र सिंह और गुरनाम सिंह उपस्थित थे।

