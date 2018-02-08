अपना शहर चुनें

मन चल रे वृंदावन चलिए पर झूमे श्रद्धालु

Thu, 08 Feb 2018 05:44 PM IST
मन चल रे वृंदावन चलिए पर झूमे श्रद्धालु
श्री राधा कृष्ण मंदिर कोटला में कथा व्यास देवकी नंदन ने की प्रवचन वर्षा
बाबा बाल महाराज से श्रद्धालुओं ने लिया आशीर्वाद
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ऊना।
श्री राधा कृष्ण मंदिर कोटला में श्रीमद्भागवत कथा के दौरान कथा व्यास देवकी नंदन ने प्रवचनों की रस वर्षा की। उन्होंने मन चल रे वृंदावन चलिए भजन गाकर कथा को शुरू किया। उन्होंने राजा परिक्षत की कथा सुनाई। देवकीनंदन ने कहा कि प्रभु की कृपा के बिना भागवत कथा सुनने का सौभाग्य नहीं मिलता। देवकीनंदन ने कहा कि ईश्वर ने बहुत सुंदर जीवन दिया है जिसका सदुपयोग करना चाहिए। देवकी नंदन ने कहा कि मानव जीवन बड़ा दुर्लभ है, एक पल का भरोसा नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि मृत्यु निश्चित है, इसलिए भगवान के नाम का ध्यान चाहिए, भागवत कथा का श्रवण करना चाहिए, भागवत हमें मरना सीखाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिसे भगवान मिल गए उसे मोक्ष प्राप्ति हो जाती है। इस अवसर पर बाबा बाल महाराज से श्रद्धालुओं ने आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।

